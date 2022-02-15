Uttarakhand Election: Cong's Harish Rawat Avers 'people Voted For Change' As Polling Ends

As Uttarakhand recorded a voter turnout of over 62.5%, senior Congress leader Harish Rawat expressed confidence that the people of the state have voted for change. In a video message to the voters on Monday, he thanked them for participating in the election process with great fervour despite the COVID-19 restrictions. Moreover, he claimed that the people had shown maturity in rejecting the promises made by BJP.

Harish Rawat remarked, "On behalf of the Congress party, I express my gratitude towards you for taking part in voting with great enthusiasm. During the election campaign, we saw that you maintained your involvement despite the Corona restrictions and adverse weather conditions. You have a lot of expectations as a progressive society. On behalf of the Congress party, I want to assure you that we will fulfill whatever promises we have made during the election campaign."

"I also want to thank all of you as the voters have shown maturity despite allurement. It seems that the voter has voted for change, that too a better change. His decision is now locked in the EVM. We will wait till the counting process," the former CM said.

Congress eyes comeback in Uttarakhand election

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly election, the Harish Rawat-led Congress government lost power after BJP won 57 seats in the 70-member House. Thereafter, Trivendra Singh Rawat served as the Chief Minister of the state until 9 March, when he resigned because of a "collective decision" taken by the BJP top brass.

His successor and Lok Sabha MP Tirath Singh Rawat's tenure as the CM was also short-lived and was replaced by Pushkar Singh Dhami as the Election Commission was unlikely to conduct a by-election owing to the COVID-19 situation.

While AAP declared Colonel (retd.) Ajay Kothiyal as its CM face, Congress did not project either Harish Rawat or any other leader as its Chief Ministerial candidate. Some of the key Congress candidates included Harish Rawat (Lalkuwa), LoP Pritam Singh (Chakrata), Uttarakhand Congress president Ganesh Godiyal (Srinagar) and Bhuwan Chandra Kapri (Khatima).

Moreover, the former CM's daughter and All India Mahila Congress general secretary Anupama Rawat contested the polls from the Haridwar Rural constituency.