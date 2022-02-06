Uttarakhand Election: EC Issues Notice To BJP For Using Morphed Pic Of Cong's Harish Rawat

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday issued a notice to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Uttarakhand unit over allegedly posting a morphed photo of senior Congress leader and former chief minister Harish Rawat on its official Twitter handle.

The notice was issued after Congress lodged a complaint with the state election commission claiming that the ruling BJP posted a photo of Rawat depicting him as a cleric from a minority community, on its Twitter handle (@BJP4UK).

The Election Commission has asked the party to "explain its stand on using the morphed image" of Rawat and to file the explanation within 24 hours of receipt of the notice.

Harish Rawat, who is the Congress campaign head in Uttarakhand, entered the fray from Lalkuan and Godiyal from Srinagar. Uttarakhand is scheduled to go for election on February 14 in a single phase and the results will be declared on March 10. In the 2017 Assembly election, BJP had secured a win on 57 seats out of 70 Assembly constituencies in the state.

Republic - P MARQ Opinion Poll suggest BJP's retention

The most recent Opinion Poll was held by Republic-P-MARQ between January 23-25 for the 70-seat Uttarakhand Assembly. The Opinion Poll for Uttarakhand elections has projected the return of the Pushkar Singh Dhami-led BJP government. The saffron party is likely to retain power and win 34-40 seats in the 70-member Assembly.

On the other hand, Congress is expected to see major gains, bagging 27-33 seats, while debutant AAP is expected to win 0-2 seats. The other parties and independents are likely to win somewhere between 1-3 seats. The elections for the 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly will take place in a single phase on February 14.