Uttarakhand Election: Harish Rawat Claims 'BJP Violating MCC, Transferring RSS Associates'

Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Harish Rawat on Sunday alleged that the BJP was violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in the state by transferring a large number of people favoured by the RSS in the secretariat. Rawat alleged that transfers were taking place in the backdate and people associated with the RSS were being transferred to the posts of spokespersons and teachers in several departments. The veteran leader announced that Congress would protest against this via social media and would also escalate the matter to the Election Commission.

"I want to bring to the notice of the Election Commission Uttarakhand, what is happening in this Uttarakhand Secretariat? Even after the implementation of the code of conduct, transfers are taking place in the backdate, a large number of people associated with RSS have been transferred to the posts of spokespersons and teachers, transfers of loved ones are taking place, not only in a single department but in many departments, this is happening," Harish Rawat alleged on Facebook.

"We will not only file opposition through media and social media but Congress will also file a protest with the Election Commission in a duly manner. Wherever people are getting such information, please pass it to Shri Mathura Dutt Joshi ji in the Congress office," he added.

Uttarakhand Election 2022

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for upcoming assembly polls in Uttarakhand and 4 other states on Saturday. As per the announcement, elections for the 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly will be held in one phase on February 14, 2022. Furthermore, the counting of the votes will take place on March 10, 2022. Other notable dates include--

Issue of Notification: January 21

Last Date of Nomination: January 28

Scrutiny of Nomination: January 29

Last date of withdrawal of candidature: January 31

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is eyeing to make a comeback in the state following its decision to change the CM thrice-- Trivendra Singh Rawat, Tirath Singh Rawat and now Pushkar Singh Dhami in the last year. Congress has been standing as its main opposition followed by the debutant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which is looking at making inroads in the state.

