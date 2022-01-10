Uttarakhand Election: Harish Rawat To Contest 1 Seat Unlike 2017;backs Kin's Ticket Demand

Addressing a press briefing on Monday, senior Congress leader Harish Rawat revealed that he will contest only one seat in the Uttarakhand elections unlike in 2017. As the sitting CM last time, Rawat suffered embarrassment after he lost from the Haridwar Rural and Kichha seats to his BJP opponents by a margin of 12,278 and 2,127 votes. While refraining from disclosing whether he would fight the polls in the Garhwal or Kumaon region, he conceded, "My previous experience was bitter. I will fight the election as per the party's directive".

Meanwhile, he also weighed in on reports that his daughter and Mahila Congress national general secretary Anupama Rawat, sons Virendra and Anand have sought poll tickets from Congress. The former Uttarakhand CM explained, "The party's decision (on 1 family, 1 ticket policy) will be binding on everyone. In today's politics, the involvement of your family becomes essential if you have to remain relevant".

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, the Harish Rawat-led Congress government lost power after BJP won 57 seats in the 70-member House. Thereafter, Trivendra Singh Rawat served as the Chief Minister of the state until 9 March, when he resigned because of a "collection decision" taken by the BJP top brass. His successor and Lok Sabha MP Tirath Singh Rawat's tenure as the CM was also short-lived and was replaced by Pushkar Singh Dhami as the Election Commission was unlikely to conduct a by-election owing to the COVID-19 situation.

AAP has tried to make inroads in the state in the last few months with a mass outreach campaign titled 'Uttarakhand me bhi Kejriwal', increasing online presence besides regular visits by high-profile leaders such as Manish Sisodia. However, non-BJP and non-Congress parties have failed to make any gains in Uttarakhand so far which is evident from the failure of Uttarakhand Kranti Dal, SP and BSP. While AAP has declared Colonel (retd.) Ajay Kothiyal as its CM face, Congress is yet to confirm whether Harish Rawat will be projected as its Chief Ministerial candidate.

As per the election schedule announced by the Election Commission of India on January 8, the state will go to the polls on February 14 whereas the counting of votes shall take place on March 10. With 82,38,187 registered voters on the electoral rolls, the polling stations have been increased to 11,647. In view of the COVID-19 situation, all physical rallies and roadshows have been banned until January 15 and the polling time has been increased by 1 hour.