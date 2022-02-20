Uttarakhand Election: Rawat Confident Of Cong's Win, Urges For Sonia's Decision On CM Face

Exuding confidence over the victory of Congress in the Uttarakhand Assembly elections, senior party leader and former Chief Minister Harish Rawat is looking forward to requesting Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi to take a decision on the party's chief ministerial face shortly. Rawat's contradictory statement came days after he claimed to become the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand or will either stay at home.

While speaking to the media on Saturday, Rawat stated that the Congress party will form the next government in Uttarakhand as people have voted for development.

"This development has happened in favour of Congress, thereafter we will request our party president Sonia Gandhi to decide the chief ministerial face and our CM face will be the one whom people want", he added.

Further taking a dig at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the former CM said that the BJP is tense and anxious, and it clearly shows that it is going to lose the elections in the state.

Tussle in Congress over CM face in Uttarakhand elections

Amid this, reports of an ongoing tussle between the Congress leadership has surfaced regarding the decision of the CM face. This has taken shape after former CM Harish Rawat stated, "Either I will become the chief minister or will sit at home."

While responding to questions regarding the possibilities of him becoming the next CM, Rawat, a day after the Uttarakhand elections, made the statements, further giving rise to several speculations. In response to his statements, former state party president Pritam Singh said that the decision will be taken by the party high command, as per tradition. All the MLAs will submit their consent for a name, after which the central party leadership will approve it.

Notably, the Uttarakhand elections were held on February 14, 2022, for electing the 70 members of the state Assembly. The votes will be counted on March 10 and the results will be announced on the same. While parties had ventured for contesting the Uttrakhand elections, the BJP and Congress seem to have been fighting a two-horse race in the hilly state.

Image: ANI