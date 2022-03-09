Uttarakhand Election Results 2022: Result Timings, Voting %, Opinion Poll & Exit Polls

The polling for the 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly took place in a single phase on February 14. The moment of truth i.e. votes will be counted on Thursday, March 10. The main political parties in the fray include the incumbent BJP, the Congress, and the debutant Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Uttarakhand election results: Voting % & result timings

A total of 690 constituencies have voted for in February and March, including 70 in Uttarakhand, 403 in Uttar Pradesh, 117 in Punjab, 60 in Manipur and 40 in Goa. The counting of votes will begin at 8 am. The initial trends may start to show up mid-day. However, the final results will be only clear by the evening. The results can be checked at Election Commission's website- eciresults.nic.in or you can also visit the Republicworld.com website (CLICK HERE).

The state reported a voter turnout of 65.37%.

Uttarakhand election results: Here’s what opinion polls and exit polls predict

The January 23-25 P-MARQ Opinion Poll had projected the return of the Pushkar Singh Dhami-led BJP government. The saffron party is probably to retain power and triumph 34-40 seats in the 70-member Assembly. On the other hand, Indian National Congress is predicted to see major gains bagging 27-33 seats, while debutant Aam Aadmi Party may win 0-2 seats. The other parties and independents are likely to win somewhere between 1-3 seats.

Uttarakhand Exit polls: P-Marq, Matrize and Chanakya projections

As per P-Marq's exit poll, the BJP is predicted to win 35 to 39 seats followed by the Congress which is expected to get 28 to 34 seats. Meanwhile, the AAP is projected to win 3 seats, as per the P-Marq exit poll.

Meanwhile, the Matrize exit poll has projected that the saffron is likely to win 29 to 34 seats while the Congress will win 33 to 38 seats. The Mayawati-led BSP is forecast to bag 1 to 3 seats in the Uttarakhand Assembly elections. On the other hand, Chanakya Exit Poll has predicted that the BJP will win 43 seats followed by Congress with 24 seats. Meanwhile, other parties are expected to win 3 seats.

Averaging the Exit poll forecasts for Uttarakhand from P-Marq, Matrize and Chanakya for Uttarakhand the Poll of Polls reveals a projection of 37 seats for BJP, 30 for Congress and 3 for other parties in the 70-member House.