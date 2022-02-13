'Uttarakhand Election Will Be People Vs BJP': Harish Rawat Buoyant About Congress' Chances

A day before Uttarakhand goes to the polls, former CM Harish Rawat exuded confidence in people voting against the Pushkar Singh Dhami-led BJP government. Speaking to the media on Sunday, Rawat opined that regional pride will have a key impact irrespective of the tall claims of the saffron party. Terming these polls as a fight between the people and the BJP government, the Congress leader contended that issues such as unemployment and inflation will resonate among the masses. He also questioned BJP for allegedly misusing the nationalism plank on the campaign trail.

Harish Rawat remarked, "Uttarakhandiyat is more powerful than all promises of BJP. That's why even PM Modi Ji had to wear the Uttarakhand cap which he had forgotten for many years. BJP's promises are akin to the old records of a gramophone. The people will not vote on this. The vote will be on employment, inflation, governance, development, the manner in which you (the BJP government) let people die during the COVID-19 period. The vote will be on many such questions."

"When the village will be strengthened, the country will be strengthened. When regions will be strengthened, the nation will be strengthened. When a person is strengthened, nationalism is strengthened. Nationalism caters to 125 crore Indians. You (BJP) are talking about nationalism but are weakening and looting them, poverty is rising and their pride is being crushed," he added.

Congress eyes comeback in Uttarakhand election

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly election, the Harish Rawat-led Congress government lost power after BJP won 57 seats in the 70-member House. Thereafter, Trivendra Singh Rawat served as the Chief Minister of the state until 9 March, when he resigned because of a "collection decision" taken by the BJP top brass. His successor and Lok Sabha MP Tirath Singh Rawat's tenure as the CM was also short-lived and was replaced by Pushkar Singh Dhami as the Election Commission was unlikely to conduct a by-election owing to the COVID-19 situation.

While AAP has declared Colonel (retd.) Ajay Kothiyal as its CM face, Congress is yet to confirm whether Harish Rawat will be projected as its Chief Ministerial candidate. Some of the key Congress candidates include Harish Rawat (Lalkuwa), LoP Pritam Singh (Chakrata), Uttarakhand Congress president Ganesh Godiyal (Srinagar) and Bhuwan Chandra Kapri (Khatima). Moreover, the former CM's daughter and All India Mahila Congress general secretary Anupama Rawat shall fight the polls from the Haridwar Rural constituency.

Image: PTI