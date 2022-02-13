Uttarakhand Elections 2022: From Dhami's Khatima To Turncoats' Tehri; Here Are Key 5 Seats

The battle for the hilly state will be three-way with BJP, Congress and AAP eyeing to win the 70-seat Uttarakhand assembly. With the election to all seats in a single phase on Monday, some of the key constituencies are - Narendra Nagar, Chaubattkhal, Tehri, Khatima and Gangotri. Results for the elections will be announced on March 10.

Republic P-MARQ Opinion poll predicts that BJP is likely to retain power with the party projected to win 34-40 seats in the 70-member Assembly. On the other hand, Congress is likely to see major gains. The grand old party is projected to win 27-33 seats, while debutant AAP can win 0-2 seats. The other parties and independents are likely to win 1-3 seats.

Here are the key seats:

Narendra Nagar

This seat from Tehri Garhwal will see a face-off between incumbent BJP MLA Subodh Uniyal and turncoat Om Gopal Rawat. Uniyal who won the seat in 2012 on a Congress ticket and on a BJP ticket in 2017, has been fielded again by the BJP, leading to discontent among the BJP MLAs. Om Gopal Rawat, who was one of the strong contenders quit BJP and joined Congress. Rawat, who had won the seat in 2007, eyes to wrestle the seat back from Uniyal on a Congress ticket.

Chaubattkhal

Satpal Maharaj - one of BJP's most coveted leaders - will face an easy battle for this safe BJP seat- Chaubattakhal. Satpal Maharaj - a cabinet minister and spiritual leader - has been wooed by Congress and AAP before polls - offering to make him CM, but he has remained steadfast with BJP. Satpal Maharaj switched from Congress to BJP in 2014 and won the seat in 2017.

Tehri

A battle of turncoats will be seen for Tehri where BJP-turned-Congress leader Dhan Singh Negi will fight Congress-turned-BJP leader Kishore Upadhyay. Negi had won Tehri in 2017 on a BJP ticket, but switched to Congress after failing to win a ticket. On the other hand, Upadhyay, who was ex-Congress Uttarakhand chief won the seat in 2002 and 2007. He switched from Congress to BJP on the same day as Negi switched to Congress and eyes re-election.

Khatima

Incumbent CM Pushkar Singh Dhami - BJP's presumable CM face - faces Congress' Bhuwan Chandra Kapri for his home constituency - Khatima. Dhami - a close aide of outgoing CM Rawat and Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari - has won Khatima twice (2011 and 2017). However, this will be the first time he will be seeking re-election as CM, which has been a rare success in Uttarakhand. 45-year-old Pushkar Singh Dhami took over as the new Uttarakhand CM from Tirath Singh Rawat who resigned citing 'constitutional constraints'. Rawat replaced Trivendra Singh Rawat in March 2021, ten days before the completion of his govt's 4 years, amid resentment among cabinet members.

Gangotri

A triangular battle brews in Gangotri between AAP's CM face 'Bhole ke fauji' Ajay Kothiyal and BJP's Suresh Chauhan and Vijaypal Singh Sajwan. The assembly seat was won by Gopal Singh Rawat who died in 2021, making it vacant. As AAP fielded Kothiyal for the bypolls, challenging then-CM Tirath Singh Rawat to contest polls, bypolls were not held due to rise of COVID cases. Kothiyal - former principal of Uttarkashi-based Nehru Institute of Mountaineering, has never contested polls. He faces Congress veteran Vijaypal Singh Sajwan who won the same seat in 2002 & 2011.