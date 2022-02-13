Uttarakhand Elections 2022: From Pushkar Dhami To Harish Rawat; Here Are 5 Key Battles

A three-way battle for the 70-seat Uttarakhand assembly will be held on Monday - February 14, with BJP eyeing to retain the hilly state. It faces a tough Opposition from Congress led by ex-CM Harish Rawat aiming for re-election and AAP trying to make inroads under its CM face Ajay Kothiyal'. Results for the elections will be announced on March 10.

Republic P-MARQ Opinion poll predicts that BJP is likely to retain power with the party projected to win 34-40 seats in the 70-member Assembly. On the other hand, Congress is likely to see major gains. The grand old party is projected to win 27-33 seats, while debutant AAP can win 0-2 seats. The other parties and independents are likely to win 1-3 seats.

Here are the key battles:

Khatima: Pushkar Singh Dhami vs Bhuwan Chandra Kapri

Incumbent CM Pushkar Singh Dhami - BJP's presumable CM face - faces Congress' Bhuwan Chandra Kapri for his home constituency - Khatima. Dhami - a close aide of outgoing CM Rawat and Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari - has won Khatima twice (2011 and 2017). However, this will be the first time he will be seeking re-election as CM, which has been a rare success in Uttarakhand.

45-year-old Pushkar Singh Dhami took over as the new Uttarakhand CM from Tirath Singh Rawat who resigned citing 'constitutional constraints'. Rawat replaced Trivendra Singh Rawat in March 2021, ten days before the completion of his govt's 4 years, amid resentment among cabinet members.

Lalkuwa: Harish Rawat vs Mohan Singh Bisht

Ex-CM Harish Rawat - Congress' preferred CM face - faces an easy challenge from BJP's Mohan Singh Bisht for the Lalkuwa seat. He also faces Pawan Chauhan, who was denied a ticket by the BJP, as an independent candidate. In 2017, Rawat had lost from the two seats (Haridwar Rural and Kichha) from which he contested and then lost in 2019 for the Nainital Lok Sabha seat by 3 lakh votes. Rawat will fight from Lalkuwa instead of Ramnagar, where was originally stated to fight from after Ranjit Rawat staked claim to the Ramnagar seat - threatening to quit otherwise.

Gangotri: Ajay Kothiyal vs Vijaypal Singh Sajwan vs Suresh Chauhan

A triangular battle brews in Gangotri between AAP's CM face 'Bhole ke fauji' Ajay Kothiyal and BJP's Suresh Chauhan and Vijaypal Singh Sajwan. The assembly seat was won by Gopal Singh Rawat who died in 2021, making it vacant. As AAP fielded Kothiyal for the bypolls, challenging then-CM Tirath Singh Rawat to contest polls, bypolls were not held due to rise of COVID cases. Kothiyal - former principal of Uttarkashi-based Nehru Institute of Mountaineering, has never contested polls. He faces Congress veteran Vijaypal Singh Sajwan who won the same seat in 2002 & 2011.

Bajpur: Yashpal Arya Vs Rajesh Kumar

Turncoat MLA Yashpal Arya views a hat-trick in the SC-reserved seat after switching back to Congress months before the polls. Arya who won the seat in 2012, switched to BJP and won the seat 2017. Now, he has switched back to Congress and eyes to retain the seat. Arya has served as a cabinet minister in the Vijay Bahuguna and Harish Rawat governments from 2012 to 2017.

Chakrata: Pritam Singh Vs Ramsharan Nautiyal

Uttarakhand LoP Pritam Singh faces ex-Congressman Ramsharan Nautiyal who switched to BJP from Congress in 2014. Nautiyal's son in Bollywood singer Jubin Nautiyal - who has incidentally sung the BJP's soulful campaign song. Pritam Singh - the incumbent MLA has won the seat 4 times - 2002, 2007, 2012, 2017 and is also one of Congress' probable CM face.