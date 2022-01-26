Uttarakhand Elections: BJP Leaders Narendra Nagar, Om Gopal Rawat Join Congress

Ahead of the Uttarakhand elections, senior political leader Narendra Nagar on Wednesday quit BJP and joined Congress. BJP leader Om Gopal Rawat also joined Congress as he was upset over the fact that cabinet minister Subodh Uniyal got a ticket from BJP in Tehri's Narendra Nagar assembly seat.

Republic TV had earlier reported on the BJP leaders' shift of parties. Om Gopal Rawat aims to get a Congress party ticket to contest against the Uttarakhand agriculture minister and two-term MLA Subodh Uniyal.

Congress releases list of 11 candidates ahead of Uttarakhand elections

Earlier on January 24, the Congress party released a list of 11 candidates for the upcoming Uttarakhand elections. According to the list, Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat will contest from the Ramnagar seat, while state minister Harak Singh Rawat's daughter-in-law, Anukriti Gusain Rawat, who recently switched over from BJP, has bagged Lansdowne ticket.

Harish Rawat to contest from Ramnagar and Anukriti Gusain Rawat, the daughter-in-law of Harak Singh Rawat, from Lansdowne. pic.twitter.com/VaqNRCgwCs — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2022

With the announcement of this list, Congres has released the list of 64 candidates of the total 70 Assembly constituencies in the state. While on January 22, the party released its first list of 53 candidates including the names of the party’s state unit president Ganesh Godiyal and leader of Opposition in the assembly Pritam Singh.

BJP's pitch in Uttarakhand

As per ANI reports, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has planned to convene as many as 10 meetings at every booth in Uttarakhand ahead of polls. The meetings will be held with an aim to focus on the party's preparation, progress, and coordination with all voters of each booth till the date of the elections. As per reports, a total of 10,000 booths are there across Uttarakhand.

Candidates who have been fielded by the BJP for Uttarakhand polls have been directed to work in close coordination with each booth president and person-in-charge of a page of voters' list (also known as ‘panna pramukh’). The in-charge is the first point of contact for voters in the saffron party's structure of election management.

Uttarkhand Elections 2022

Uttarakhand is scheduled to go for election on February 14 in a single phase. The Uttarakhand Election 2022 results will be declared on March 10, the Election Commission of India informed.

In the last 2017 Assembly election, BJP had secured a win on 57 seats out of 70 Assembly constituencies in the state.