Uttarakhand Elections: BJP To Begin Mega Poll Campaign On Feb 1; 3 CMs To Address Rallies

Putting their best foot forward, the Bhartiya Janta Party is all set to launch a mega election campaign in Uttarakhand on February 1, as the state goes to poll in a fortnight. The saffron party has put all their famous leaders to propagate the party’s agenda in the state ahead of the Uttarakhand elections. Among the long list, are the incumbent CMs of BJP ruled states– Haryana (CM Manohar Khattar) & Himachal Pradesh (CM Jai Ram Thakur).



Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, who is overlooking the party’s poll preparedness in Uttarakhand on Sunday apprised that the BJP has arranged the set up of LED tv screens in all the 70 constituencies, from where people can listen to the Union Ministers. Following the COVID protocols set by the Election Commission, he added that the party has ensured LED set up at 10-15 places in each constituency for people to listen to Union Ministers & other BJP leaders without overcrowding.

Speaking about the address of the CM Khattar & CM Thakur, Pralhad Joshi stated that around 500 people will listen to them on Tuesday, Feb 1.

BJP will launch its mega election campaign in Uttarakhand on Feb 1. CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar & Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur will address rallies of 500 people on that day: Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister &BJP's Uttarakhand election in-charge(1/2) pic.twitter.com/1MdvGSDlo8 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 30, 2022

BJP deploys top brass for campaigning in Uttarakhand

Earlier, BJP had released a list of the star campaigners for Uttarakhand. The 30 member list included- Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, BJP National President JP Nadda, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Other prominent names in the list were Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Smriti Irani, Uttarakhand election in-charge Prahlad Joshi, State in-charge Dushyant Kumar Gautam.

Besides them, Uttarakhand Chief Minister CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, State President Madan Kaushik, Union Minister Smriti Irani, MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister of State VK Singh, Minister of State for Defense Ajay Bhatt, former Union Education Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, former CM Vijay Bahuguna, Trivendra Singh Rawat and Tirath Singh Rawat will also campaign for the party. Among the ministers in CM Dhami's cabinet, only Satpal Maharaj has been listed as star campaigners.

Republic- P MARQ Opinion Poll suggest BJP’s retention

The most recent Opinion Poll was held by Republic-P-MARQ between January 23-25 for the 70-seat Uttarakhand Assembly. The Opinion Poll for Uttarakhand elections has projected the return of the Pushkar Singh Dhami-led BJP government. The saffron party is likely to retain power and win 34-40 seats in the 70-member Assembly. On the other hand, Congress is expected to see major gains bagging 27-33 seats, while debutant AAP wins 0-2 seats. The other parties and independents are likely to win somewhere between 1-3 seats. The elections for the 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly will take phase in a single phase on February 14.