Uttarakhand Elections: CM Dhami Asks Harish Rawat To 'stop Daydreaming' Over Victory Claim

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday repudiated the claims of rival Harish Rawat stating that BJP will shrink to 20 seats in the recently concluded Uttarakhand elections. Mocking former CM Rawat’s statement on the poll forecast, Pushkar Singh Dhami remarked that Congress leaders should quit daydreaming and exuded confidence in the retention of the BJP government.

Pushkar Singh Dhami retorts to Rawat: 'Mungeri Lal ke Haseen Sapne.....'

Reacting to Harish Rawat’s statement, Dhami termed it Congress’ hopeful thinking and dismissed the predictions by iterating retention of the saffron party again. Pitting against former Uttarakhand CM, Dhami stated, "Harish Rawat Ji Mungerilal Ke Haseen Sapne Dekh rahe hain (Harish Rawat is daydreaming). Congress is not coming to power. The BJP is forming the government with an overwhelming majority."

Pushkar Singh Dhami, who was the BJP’s third CM choice in the last five years in Uttarakhand, is expecting the retention of the BJP government in the state owing to his short-lived CM tenure. Prior to Dhami, Tirath Singh Rawat was named as the Chief Minister, who had replaced Trivendra Singh Rawat to evade anti-incumbency. Trivendra Singh Rawat had taken over Chief Minister chair after Harish Rawat in 2017.

Rawat exclaims Congress' victory in Uttarakhand with a sweeping majority

Harish Rawat's statement came after the Congress leader, who has been overseeing the party’s poll preparation in the hilly state claimed that he is confident that Congress is bound to form the government in the 70 member assembly by winning over 48 seats, while the BJP will only be able to manage victory on 20 seats.

"I can clearly see the Congress is winning the polls by getting 48 seats. There is a good fight in around six assembly seats. I would like to congratulate Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for saving BJP's respect as the party is going to get less than 20 seats in the elections. I want to tell him that people's decision has gone against him this time but he does not need to worry because his elder brother, Harish Rawat's wishes are with him," Rawat said.

Harish Rawat further added that the people of the state have voted for change. In a video message to the voters on Monday, he thanked them for partaking in the election process with great fervour despite the COVID-19 restrictions. Uttarakhand went on polls on Monday, Feb 14 and recorded a voter turnout of over 62.5%. The results of the Uttarakhand elections will be out on March 10.

With ANI Inputs

Image: ANI