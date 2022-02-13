Ahead of Uttarakhand assembly elections 2022, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will cross 60 out of 70 assembly seats in the upcoming polls. The results of the elections will be announced on March 10.

'BJP will cross 60 seats': avers CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, the Uttarakhand Chief Minister said, "Let me tell you this, the history of the state is going to change. In fact, history changed earlier as well after PM Modi became the Prime Minister of the country. Ever since 2019, the state started having MPs, both the state government and MPs belonging to BJP. In 2022, BJP is going to come back to power with a full majority in both Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. History is going to change soon, and we are confident about it. Our slogan - 'Abki Baar, Saatthh Paar' will come true this election."

Replying to his experience of campaigning in the last six months, Dhami stated "In last six months, I have worked for every minute and every second for my state and therefore, have made more than 500 decisions. We have completely utilised our time for the betterment of the state. Like our Prime Minister, the third decade of the 21st century is going to be the decade of Uttarakhand. The people of my state have faith in PM Modi."

When asked about him being the third Chief Minister of the state within the tenure of five years and the impact it had on the governance, CM Dhami said, "It is the same government doing the same work from the beginning. Just consider that only the driver has changed, but the car is the same."

Uttarakhand will go to vote for the candidate of their choice on Monday, February 14. The results for the poll will be released on March 10 along with four other poll-bound states.

Image: Republic