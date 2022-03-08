Uttarakhand Elections: CM Dhami Confident Of BJP's Victory; 'will Form A Majority Govt'

Following the release of exit polls for the Uttarakhand election 2022 on Monday, March 7, incumbent Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that he was confident about the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) forming the government. Exuding confidence in forming the government once again, Dhami said that the party will win more seats than predicted by the exit polls. He further claimed that the people of Uttarakhand has given a ‘certificate’ for the development the BJP government has brought in the state.

Speaking a day after the exit polls were released, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, on Tuesday, said that the BJP would form the government in the state with a full majority. “Most exit polls have shown BJP govt in Uttarakhand, even those numbers are less, our numbers will be more and we will form a majority govt...People have given certificates to the work done by BJP in the state,” CM Dhami told ANI.

Earlier on Monday, soon after the exit polls were out, he had stated that the party was sure to win more than the 45 or 47 seats shown in the majority of exit polls. Uttarakhand went to polls on February 14 and the result for the same will be declared on Thursday, March 10.

Exit Polls for Uttarakhand Assembly election 2022

According to P-MARQ exit polls, the BJP is expected to get 35-39 seats, whereas their primary competitor, the Harish Singh Rawat-led Congress is expected to give a strong fight winning 28-34 seats in Uttarakhand. Debutant Aam Aadmi Party might not even open their account or get a maximum of three seats in the recently concluded elections, according to P-MARQ.

The saffron party is expected to get 39.8% of the total vote share and the Indian National Congress is expected to get 38.4% of the total vote share in Uttarakhand. Aam Aadmi Party and others are expected to get 12.1% and 9.1% respectively in the Uttarakhand elections, according to the P-MARQ exit polls.

Poll scenario & 2017 results

Ahead of the polls, 45-year-old Pushkar Singh Dhami took over as the new Uttarakhand CM from Tirath Singh Rawat who resigned citing 'constitutional constraints'. Since its separation from Uttar Pradesh in 2000, both BJP and Congress which have ruled Uttarakhand have often changed their CMs, resulting in their electoral loss in the next election.

In 2017, Congress lost to BJP which won 57 seats and 46.5% of votes ushering Trivendra Singh Rawat's maiden CM term. The grand old party was reduced to mere 11 seats and 33.5% of votes. To rub salt to wounds, then-CM Harish Rawat lost from the two seats (Haridwar Rural and Kichha) he contested on.

(Image: PTI/@ANINewsUP/Twitter)