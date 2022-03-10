Uttarakhand Elections: CM Pushkar Dhami Loses In Khatima Even As BJP Storms To Victory

In a massive development, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has lost to Congress’ Bhuwan Chandra Kapri from Khatima assembly seat. The Congress leader defeated the incumbent CM by a margin of 7,225 votes.

Dhami managed to get 37,254 votes according to the latest update, whereas Kapri got 44,479 votes.

Dhami was almost the BJP's chief ministerial candidate as the party was seeking a full five-year term for the "young and dynamic" leader to deliver on the party's grand vision for Uttarakhand's development. It would be interesting to see what the BJP leadership decides now.

However, the BJP appears to be on its way to making history by winning two successive Assembly elections in the state as it had never happened in its 21-year history.

Ruling BJP set to secure 2nd consecutive poll win in Uttarakhand; All CM candidates face defeat

Apart from Dhami, CM faces of Congress and Aam Aadmi Party lost from their respective seats. Harish Rawat lost from the Lalkuwa seat to BJP's Mohan Singh Bisht by a margin of over 16,000 votes.

Colonel Ajay Kothiyal, the Chief Minister candidate of the Aam Aadmi Party in Uttarakhand, has lost from the Gangotri seat by emerging third. BJP's Suresh Chauhan won the seat by defeating his closest Congress candidate by a margin of 7,637 votes.

Meanwhile, the ruling BJP looked all set to secure a second consecutive term in office in Uttarakhand leading in 48 out of the total 70 seats, according to the latest trends.

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kailash Vijavargiya said that the party's performance in the state polls was anticipated, saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi fulfilled the promises he made to the people of the state.

He said, "We already knew that we will form the government as PM Modi fulfilled all the promises he made to the people of Uttarakhand and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami too resolved issues of the people in the last six months."