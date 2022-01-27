Uttarakhand Elections: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Exudes Confidence Over BJP's Win Ere Polls

Ahead of filing his nomination papers, Uttarakhand Chief Minister and Khatima Assembly candidate, Pushkar Singh Dhami spoke to Republic on Bharatiya Janta Party's (BJP) performance and Congress' Harish Rawat. Predicting BJP's win in the coming Uttarakhand elections, CM Dhami said that the party is confident about a full majority. The state will undergo polls on February 14 and the results will be declared on March 10.

Pushkar Singh Dhami speaks to Republic ahead of filing nominations:

"We have carried out many developmental activities in the Khatima including the building of stadiums, temples and religious places. New roads being developed earlier there was no polytechnic for its colleges in Khatima. PM has given me this responsibility to serve the people of Khatima. We will form a govt with a great majority. I have tried to solve various problems," added Dhami.

Speaking on Harish Rawat's seat changing controversy, the BJP leader asserted, "Congress can't take a firm decision that is why they are sending Harish Rawat from one place to another. Congress is making a joke of Harish Rawat.

Harish Rawat to contest from Lalkuwa

Days before former CM Harish Rawat was set to file his nomination from Ramnagar, the party leadership changed it to Lalkuwa. Meanwhile, Harish Rawat's daughter and All India Mahila Congress general secretary Anupama Rawat shall fight the polls from the Haridwar Rural constituency. In its third list of candidates released on Wednesday night, it dropped three candidates declared previously, switched the seats of two others and named 5 fresh faces.

While Rawat will contest from Lalkuwa, Mahender Pal Singh was nominated from Ramnagar. This comes after Congress leader Ranjit Rawat staked a claim for the Ramnagar seat and was vocal against the party's decision to pick the ex-CM instead of him. While the Sonia Gandhi-led party has announced 69 candidates until now, it is yet to decide on the candidate for the Tehri seat.