Uttarakhand Elections: Ex-Congress Chief Kishore Upadhyay Joins BJP; To Contest From Tehri

At the outset of joining the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday, the former president of Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee, seemingly elated, asserted his newly-formed association will be victorious of BJP in the state and at the Centre as well. Notably, Upadhyay was expelled from the primary membership of Congress for a period of 6 years for indulging in "anti-party activities" on Wednesday.

In a press briefing conducted by the BJP, Upadhyay said, "BJP will form government in the state and the central government will be BJP as well. I feel happy to be associating with BJP and I would like to thank them for trusting me."

Kishore Upadhyay joins BJP ahead of Uttarakhand elections

The newly-inducted BJP member is set to contest assembly polls from the Tehri constituency, sources informed. After winning the Assembly election from Tehri in 2002, he served as the Minister for Industrial Development in the ND Tiwari-led government until 2004. While he was re-elected in 2007, he lost the 2012 and 2017 Assembly polls from Tehri and Sahaspur respectively. He also functioned as the Uttarakhand Congress president from 2014 to 2017.

"I thank BJP for Tehri. I was for Tehri for numerous years and now I am joining for the same. I thank Prahlad Joshi for trusting me. Everyone has a respective thinking process but the work done by RSS in the education field in Tehri, Uttar Kashi is commendable. If we get their blessing, it will be great," he continued.

Uttarakhand elections

As per the election schedule announced by the Election Commission of India on January 8, the state will go to the polls on February 14, whereas the counting of votes shall take place on March 10. With 82,38,187 registered voters on the electoral rolls, the polling stations have been increased to 11,647. In view of the COVID-19 situation, all roadshows have been banned while physical rallies have been permitted with limited attendees until January 31 and the polling time has been increased by 1 hour. Apart from Congress, AAP has emerged as a key opposition party in the state.

Image: ANI