Former Uttarakhand chief minister and Congress leader Harish Rawat, after losing his hold of the Lalkuan constituency in 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly poll results, 'apologised to people' of the aforesaid area for having failed to gain their trust. BJP has secured a comfortable lead in Uttarakhand in 49 assembly seats while the main opposition Congress is leading in 17 seats, according to the latest poll trends. However, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has lost to Congress’s Bhuvan Kapri from Khatima.

Following his defeat, Harish Rawat shared on Twitter, "Only a formal announcement of my electoral defeat from the constituency is pending. I apologise to the people of the Lalkuan area, which includes all the areas of Bindukhatta, Bareilly Road, that I could not earn their trust and fulfil the election promises I made to them, in a very short time. You tried to extend a hand of affection towards me. I find myself in your outstretched hand."

"They (people of Lalkuan) have chosen a better candidate than me. Many congratulations to him and the candidate selected by them and my best wishes for the future," Rawat added.

Congress veteran Harish Rawat loses with a wide margin

Harish Rawat lost the Lalkuan seat following a major fight from Mohan Singh Bisht of BJP. Rawat lost by over 14,000 votes to Bisht. Earlier in the day, Rawat had exuded confidence while claiming his party has been securing a simple majority in the hill state. "There were variations in the exit poll. The variations had a margin of 9-10 seats, which means that exit polls were not definitive, and could not be trusted," he said, adding that everything with respect to the victory in the election as well as the formation of the government will be clear in the next 2-3 hours.

Amounting to a major setback to Congress, one of its most prominent faces 72-year-old Rawat has lost the Lalkuan constituency in Uttarakhand's Nainital, where he contested the crucial political battle in his five-decades-old political career. In the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly election, the Harish Rawat-led Congress government lost power after BJP won 57 seats in the 70-member House.

Image: Twitter/@harishrawatcmuk