Uttarakhand Elections: Harish Rawat Claims He Learnt 'ABCD Of Politics From Ramnagar'

After bagging a ticket from Ramnagar, senior Congress leader Harish Rawat elaborated his plans for the region saying that he had 'big imagination' to develop the constituency. Speaking to Republic, the former Uttarakhand CM said that he had learned the 'ABDCD of politics' from Ramnagar and would leave no stone unturned to serve his Guru's place.

"I have learned the ABCD of politics from Ramnagar only. I will develop the area which continues to be deprived. After serving the country and the state, I am present in the service of my Guru's place. I have a very big imagination for the development of Ramnagar. I will undertake development that could not happen in Ramnagar earlier. People who are frustrated are now calling me," he said.

Congress fields Harish Rawat from Ramnagar

In a big relief for Rawat, the Congress party on Monday released the second list of 11 candidates for the Uttarakhand Assembly Elections. As per the list, the Congress' campaign in-charge will contest from Ramnagar. The development came a day after Uttarakhand CM, and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pushkar Singh Dhami claimed that Rawat may not contest for Uttarakhand elections.

Speculations over his ouster came after the veteran leader failed to feature in Congress' first list of 53 candidates for the Uttarakhand election announced last Saturday. As the sitting Chief Minister during the 2017 elections, Rawat had suffered major embarrassment after he lost from two seats - Haridwar Rural and Kichha, to his BJP opponents by a margin of 12,278 and 2,127 votes.

Thereafter, a video of him pleading with party leaders to let him contest from the Ramnagar seat began doing the rounds. In the audio clip, shared by BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga on Twitter, Harish Rawat could be heard seeking support from party leaders to contest from the Ramnagar seat.

उत्तराखंड में कांग्रेस केवल हार ही नही रही है, हरीश रावत जी का खुद का भी बुरा हाल है। हरीश रावत जी कौन सी सीट से लड़े वो भी तय नही कर पा रहे।

1st Audio of Harish Rawat, coming soon more pic.twitter.com/p7QVqZtpFx — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) January 24, 2022

The state will go to the polls in a single phase on February 14, whereas the counting of votes shall take place on March 10. As per the Republic-P Marq Opinion Poll, the Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami-led BJP is likely to retain power with the party projected to win 36-42 seats in the 70-member Assembly.

Image: PTI