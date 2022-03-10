Uttarakhand Elections: Harish Rawat Confident Of Congress' Victory; 'wait For 2-3 Hours'

Moments before the counting of votes of assembly elections commenced in Uttarakhand, Harish Rawat exuded hope that he along with Congress will register a massive victory on Thursday. Speaking to the media, Congress' campaign head of the state said that the party will in fact win a majority and form the government.

"There were variations in the exit poll. The variations had a margin of 9-10 seats, which means that the exit polls were not definitive, and cannot be trusted," he said, adding that everything with respect to the victory in election as well as formation of the government will be clear in the next 2-3 hours. He added, "We are preparing for a meeting with our leadership. There is a possibility of a meeting."

The voting in Uttarakhand took place in a single phase on February 20. The counting of votes began at 8 a.m. across the hundreds of counting halls set up in the state with three-tier security.

What does the Exit Poll say?

As per P-Marq's exit poll, the BJP is predicted to win 35 to 39 seats followed by the Congress, which is expected to get 28 to 34 seats. Meanwhile, the AAP is projected to win 3 seats, as per the P-Marq exit poll.

Meanwhile, the Matrize exit poll has projected that the saffron party is likely to win 29 to 34 seats while the Congress could win 33 to 38 seats. The Mayawati-led BSP is forecast to bag 1 to 3 seats in the Uttarakhand Assembly elections. On the other hand, Chanakya Exit Poll has predicted that the BJP will win 43 seats followed by Congress with 24 seats. Meanwhile, other parties are expected to win 3 seats.

Averaging the Exit poll forecasts for Uttarakhand from P-Marq, Matrize and Chanakya for Uttarakhand the Poll of Polls, a projection of 37 seats for BJP, 30 for Congress and 3 for other parties in the 70-member House has been revealed.