Former Chief Minister and Congress leader Harish Rawat defended his party of the allegation of not announcing a Chief Ministerial candidate ahead of the Uttarakhand elections. Rawat clarified that nobody in Congress has any objection over his candidature for the post of Chief Minister. The Congress leader went on to say that the party is contesting the election under his leadership. Rawat claimed that to not announce the candidate for the post of Chief Minister before the polls, is a "strategic move." The former Uttarakhand Chief Minister said that he believes in politics of struggle and not power.

"I do politics of struggle, not power. The party has told me that the election campaign will be led by me. We are fighting to win the elections. Nobody in the party has any objections to my name as the Chief Ministerial candidate. No party member has expressed any objection to my name." Harish Rawat said while talking to news agency ANI.

Congress leader Harish Rawat with an attempt to cement his position for the CM chair, went on to say that "more than 40 per cent of the people want to see me as the CM candidate this time."

On the other hand, a few weeks ago, Rawat explained that he would want to see a Dalit Chief Minister in Uttarakhand. However, when asked about the contradiction between his two statements, Rawat explained that though he indeed wants to see a Dalit CM in his home state, ''there is no deadline for the wish to be fulfilled."

"We need to get rid of some mentality after the 75 years of India's Independence. Following a change in Punjab, a Dalit CM face has been announced. I have prayed for the same for Uttarakhand. When you make such wishes, you do not give a deadline. But there is no time foundation for the prayer to become a reality. I have sought an opportunity from 'Ganga Maiya' that in the coming time, I can present a Dalit as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand," the Congress leader added.

The former Uttarakhand Chief Minister also verbally attacked incumbent Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami by saying that his promise of implementing Universal Civil Code is a "Jumla" "It is not within his Constitutional right to implement UCC in the state," said Rawat.

Uttarakhand elections

The state of Uttarakhand is set to vote on Monday, February 14. The results for the poll will be released on March 10 along with those of the other four poll-bound states.

(With Inputs from ANI)

Image: PTI