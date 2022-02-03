Uttarakhand Elections: Husband Faces Wife In Polls; Someshwar Constituency At Stake

The politics in the five poll-slated states has become more intriguing as an emerging trend of members from the same family competing against each other for power has become popular. In an interesting development, a married couple from Uttarakhand has filed nominations against each other to fight from the same constituency.

Eyes will be set on the polls on Uttarakhand’s Someshwar Assembly seat as a husband and wife will combat each other for becoming an MLA from the area. Balwant Arya, who is a Samajwadi Party candidate from Almora’s Someshwar constituency will battle his wife Madhubala Arya, an independent candidate.

The married couple has been determined to fight the polls and neither of them plans to withdraw their names from the electoral fray. Interestingly, while Mr & Mrs Arya are campaigning against each other, they will also be facing a third Arya. State Minister and incumbent MLA from Someshwar, BJP’s Rekha Arya has also been fielded from the same area. Meanwhile, the Congress candidate is Rajendra Barakoti, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate is Harish Chandra.

Polls First: Family Members pitted against clan

Notably, this is not the first case of family members being pitted against each other. Recently, Samajwadi Party Patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav’s younger daughter-in-law has rebelled and joined the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party.

In another similar case, former BJP Minister Swami Prasad Maurya who switched to the Samajwadi Party last month is politically in contention with his daughter Sanghmitra Maurya, who is a BJP MP from Budaun.

Speculations are also rife that BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi’s son Mayank Joshi might switch to Samajwadi Party after being denied a ticket by BJP from the Lucknow Cantt constituency.

Republic’s Opinion Poll suggests Return of Dhami govt in Uttarakhand

The elections for the 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly will take phase in a single phase on February 14. The results of the election will be announced on March 10. The most recent Opinion Poll held by Republic-P-MARQ between January 23-25 for the 70-seat Uttarakhand Assembly projected the return of the CM Pushkar Singh Dhami-led BJP government. The saffron party is likely to retain power and win 34-40 seats in the 70-member Assembly. On the other hand, Congress is expected to see major gains bagging 27-33 seats, while debutant AAP wins 0-2 seats. The other parties and independents are likely to win somewhere between 1-3 seats.

Image: ANI