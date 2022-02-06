Uttarakhand Elections: JP Nadda Notes BJP's Development Works; 'Cared For Underprivileged'

With a few days left for the commencement of the 2022 assembly elections, BJP National President JP Nadda on Sunday exuded confidence in the party's triumph and retention of power in the forthcoming Uttarakhand elections.

The BJP leader went on to say that the Prime Minister has dedicated his life to the welfare of the poor, and since 2014, he has been looking after the interests of the people of the 'Devbhoomi.' He further added that under the double engine government, the BJP had paved way for the development of 5.22 lakh toilets (Izzat Ghars) in Uttarakhand and around 11 crore toilets across the country.

Nadda highlights welfare measures by double engine government in Uttarakhand

JP Nadda further mentioned that 3.65 lakh gas connections have been allocated free of cost across the state under the Ujjwala scheme. "Under the Ujjwala scheme, about 10 crore gas connections have been distributed free of cost across the country. In Uttarakhand alone, 3.65 lakh gas connections were distributed," Nadda added.

Further highlighting the welfare measures implemented by the saffron party, the BJP President stated that the NDA-led Central government had announced the annual health coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh to the poor under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

"Along with this, Atal Ayushman Yojana is also functional in Uttarakhand in which health coverage up to Rs 5 lakh is being given annually," he added.

BJP worked for oppressed, poor, Dalit & women: JP Nadda

While campaigning for a candidate from the saffron camp from the Gangotri Assembly constituency, Nadda stated that the BJP government cares for poor, oppressed, underprivileged people in the state.

He added that the Pushkar Singh Dhami government has worked to uplift the last rung of society. During his rally, Nadda said, "The BJP government cares for the poor, oppressed, underprivileged, Dalit, and women. The BJP worries about the people living at the last rung of the society."

Hitting at the opposition, he quipped that after Gandhiji, no one talked about the cleanliness and only PM Modi took up the issue after 2014. "Modi Ji talked about cleanliness from the ramparts of the Red Fort. Gandhiji talked about cleanliness. But afterwards, the Gandhis who came did not talk about cleanliness."

Nadda who has been propagating the party’s agenda in the state to woo the electorate was campaigning for Vijaypal Singh Sajwan, BJP’s candidate from Gangotri Assembly constituency. It is noteworthy that Aam Aadmi Party has fielded its chief ministerial candidate Colonel Ajay Kothiyal from the same seat.

With ANI Inputs

Image: ANI