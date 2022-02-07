Uttarakhand Elections: JP Nadda Says Congress 'not National, Belongs To Brother-sister'

While campaigning in Uttarakhand ahead of the forthcoming Assembly elections in the state, BJP national President JP Nadda on Monday slammed the opposition Congress and called it a ‘brother-sister’ party.

Convincing voters that the opposition Congress has lost ground in the state, Nadda claimed that the Congress is no more a national political party, but a party ran by a family, a brother & a sister, throwing a jibe at the Congress top brass - Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

"The Indian National Congress is not a national political party anymore but belongs to a brother-sister. For them, the family is the party," Nadda said while campaigning for BJP in Uttarakhand’s Bagheshwar.

BJP launched OROP Scheme, fulfilled all promises: JP Nadda

Lauding the BJP government’s work in Uttarakhand, Nadda said that the party has fulfilled all its promises in the state. He also recalled that they have successfully implemented the ‘one rank one pension’ (OROP) scheme. He reminded people that PM Modi fulfilled his commitment of launching and implementing the OROP scheme for the benefit of the people of Devbhoomi.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi fulfilled the commitment of 'one rank one pension' (OROP) scheme. This has benefitted over one lakh OROP pensioners in Uttarakhand," Nadda asserted.

Earlier, on Sunday, the BJP president exuded confidence in the party's triumph and retention of power in the forthcoming Uttarakhand elections. The BJP leader went on to say that the Prime Minister has dedicated his life to the welfare of the poor, and since 2014, he has been looking after the interests of the people of the 'Devbhoomi.' He further added that under the double engine government, the BJP had paved way for the development of 5.22 lakh toilets (Izzat Ghars) in Uttarakhand and around 11 crore toilets across the country.

JP Nadda further mentioned that 3.65 lakh gas connections have been allocated free of cost across the state under the Ujjwala scheme. "Under the Ujjwala scheme, about 10 crore gas connections have been distributed free of cost across the country. In Uttarakhand alone, 3.65 lakh gas connections were distributed," Nadda added.

Further highlighting the welfare measures implemented by the saffron party, the BJP President stated that the BJP-led Central government had announced the annual health coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh to the poor under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

(Image: ANI/PTI)