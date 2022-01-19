Uttarakhand Elections: Late CDS Gen Bipin Rawat's Brother Joins BJP; Hails Party's Vision

In a big development, late CDS General Bipin Rawat's younger brother Colonel Vijay Rawat (retired) joined the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday. Addressing a press conference post his induction, Colonel Rawat underlined that PM Modi's vision for India had motivated him to join the party. He also shared how his ties with the BJP went back a generation to his father, who had joined the saffron party post his retirement when the state of Uttarakhand was formed.

"I am thankful to have been given this opportunity. When Uttarakhand was formed, my father was with the BJP, after his retirement from the force. Now that I have retired, I have been given the same opportunity. PM Modi's vision and dream for India is so forward-looking and out-of-the-box. Every work is directed towards taking the nation forward, which has given me the motivation to join the BJP," said Colonel Rawat.

He added, "I want to thank the Uttarakhand CM as well, I am very happy with his leadership and vision. He works towards taking Uttarakhand to great heights. It is not a short-term vision but a long-term program. The way BJP thinks and works is loved by everyone and looking at such a hard-working party which truly wants the nation to go forward, be it in the economy, security, or otherwise, I have joined the party."

Colonel Vijay Rawat (retired), younger brother of Late CDS General Bipin Rawat joins BJP, in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/JXzSr6RDMf — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2022

The development comes hours after the late CDS' brother met CM Pushkar Singh Dhami in New Delhi. Taking to Twitter, CM Dhami lauded the Rawat family for their service and dedication towards the nation. India's first CDS General Bipin Rawat, who hailed from Pauri Garhwal in Uttarakhand, died in a helicopter crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on December 8, 2021.

आज दिल्ली में देश के प्रथम CDS और उत्तराखण्ड के अभिमान स्वर्गीय श्री बिपिन रावत जी के भाई कर्नल विजय रावत जी से भेंट की। बिपिन रावत जी व उनके परिवार द्वारा की गई राष्ट्रसेवा को हमारा नमन है। मैं सदैव उनके सपनों के अनुरूप उत्तराखण्ड बनाने हेतु कार्य करता रहूंगा। pic.twitter.com/iACim4sNqG — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) January 19, 2022

Uttarakhand polls 2022

The elections in the state will take place in a single phase on February 14 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10. In the 2017 polls, Harish Rawat-led Congress lost to the BJP. The saffron party won 57 seats in the 70-member House while the grand old party managed only 11 seats and other parties got the remaining two seats. Following the victory, Trivendra Singh Rawat was named the Chief Minister- a post which he held until March 9, 2021. He was replaced by Tirath Singh Rawat, whose tenure at the top post was short-lived and was replaced by Pushkar Singh Dhami.