Uttarakhand Elections: Mayawati Attacks BJP Govt In Haridwar, Says 'favours Capitalists'

With the Uttarakhand elections just four days away, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati attacked the incumbent BJP government, alleging that the saffron party works only for the welfare of ‘industrialists & capitalists.’ Addressing a political rally in Haridwar, the BSP leader made a scathing remark about the ‘economic policies’ brought by the BJP government and claimed that their policies don’t look after the welfare of citizens but only favour capitalists and industrialists.

Claiming that her party is the only one that doesn’t function with the funds of capitalists, BSP chief said, "BSP is the only party that does not work with the money of capitalists, unlike other political parties which formulate economic policies not to help citizens but to favour industrialists."

Mayawati further stated that her party aims at using politics to improve the life of common people, unlike other parties that only look for the welfare of wealthy businessmen.

'BSP a movement of social change': Mayawati

Earlier in the day, hitting out at her opponents in Uttar Pradesh, the BSP chief had said that if voters want the coming five years to be full of tyranny and helplessness as earlier, they can choose any other political party, but if they desire to be happy and want to save themselves, they have to choose the BSP.

She further appealed to the citizens to give BSP a chance to form a government in Uttar Pradesh as the party is a better choice compared to the BJP which 'never worked on issues including poverty, unemployment,' and others.

Mayawati took to Twitter to welcome the phase 1 of UP polls and wrote, "BSP is a movement of social change and economic emancipation, whose goal is to liberate the poor, labourers, farmers, small traders and other toiling society from the helpless and slave life and make them proper partners in power, which is due to parties like BJP, SP, and Congress. "

Opinion poll suggests BJP likely to retain power in Uttarakhand

Republic and P-MARQ are conducting a running Opinion Poll on the mood of the voters and who the larger mandate is likely to swing in favour of. The Opinion Poll that was held by Republic-P-MARQ between January 23-25 for the 70-seat Uttarakhand Assembly projected the return of the Pushkar Singh Dhami-led BJP government.

The saffron party is likely to retain power and win 34-40 seats in the 70-member Assembly. On the other hand, Congress is expected to see major gains bagging 27-33 seats, while debutant AAP is expected to win 0-2 seats.

(Image: PTI)