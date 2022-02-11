Ahead of the Uttarakhand Assembly elections, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was in the state on February 10 to address an election rally in Dwarahat. In his speech, Chouhan launched a scathing attack on the Congress party for infighting within the party. He also held a door-to-door campaign in the Jwalapur Assembly constituency in Haridwar. During the door-to-door campaign, the Madhya Pradesh CM met a groom and even requested him to cast vote in favour of BJP at the upcoming assembly elections in Uttarakhand, according to ANI.

MP CM meets groom during door-to-door campaign

A video shared by news agency ANI on Twitter shows Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan while a groom is also heading to the wedding venue. Chouhan came out of his vehicle and blessed the groom and even told him something in his ears. As per the ANI tweet, Shivraj Singh Chouhan asked the groom to vote for BJP in the upcoming elections. People who were around the groom started chanting slogans for Chouhan. After blessing the groom, Chouhan resumed his door-to-door campaign for BJP. The video has captured the attention of social media users and has garnered over 11K views. Some of the netizens even praised the Madhya Pradesh CM for his gesture during the election campaign. Watch the video here:

#WATCH Haridwar, Uttarakhand | Madhya Pradesh CM and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chauhan while holding a door-to-door campaign in Jwalapur Assembly constituency met a groom and requested to vote for BJP pic.twitter.com/rdnlGCElHq — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 10, 2022

Shivraj Singh Chouhan criticises Congress party in election rally

Addressing an election rally in Dwarahat, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the Congress party has become the "party of crabs" and leaders of the party are fighting among themselves, according to ANI. He compared the Congress party to Kumbhakaran who used to sleep for six months and eat everything after waking up. Chouhan alleged that Congress also eats up "iron, wood, land and stone." He accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of running a "false campaign in Devbhoomi." He alleged that dynasty politics, appeasement, corruption and injustice are the ideology of Congress. He even compared the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru. He stressed that the country is safe under the present rule and "no one dares to raise their eyes towards India," as per the ANI report. It is to mention here that elections are scheduled to be held in Uttarakhand on February 14 and results will be announced on March 10.

Inputs from ANI

Image: Twitter/@ANI