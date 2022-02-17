Uttarakhand Elections: On Harish Rawat's CM Ambition, BJP Says 'building Castles In Air'

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took a swipe at Congress leader Harish Rawat on Thursday after he remarked that he would either be chief minister of Uttarakhand or sit at home. State BJP media in-charge Manveer Chauhan said Rawat's impatience shows that he entered the poll battle just to grab the CM's chair and has nothing to do with public concerns.

"The Congress' greed for power has reached such a level that the fight for the chief minister's post has begun in the party even when the poll verdict is still sealed in the EVMs. Rawat has begun to build castles in the air," Chauhan said.

Though the Congress has made Harish Rawat its poll campaign head for Uttarakhand, it did not declare him its CM candidate. His chief ministerial ambition, however, is not hidden from anyone. He recently told a media house that he would "either be chief minister or sit at home".

"I cannot compromise at this point in time as there are not many options for me. I will either become the Chief Minister or prefer to sit at home," he said.

On Rawat's remark, former Uttarakhand Congress chief Pritam Singh said the choice of the chief minister is the prerogative of the party high command, and its decision will be accepted by all.

After voting concluded in Uttarakhand, Harish Rawat exuding confidence in Congress' victory said, "I can clearly see the Congress is winning the polls by getting 48 seats. There is a good fight in around six Assembly seats. I would like to congratulate Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for saving BJP's respect as the party is going to get less than 20 seats in the elections."

'Mungerilal Ke Haseen Sapne Dekh': Pushkar Singh Dhami

Mocking Harish Rawat’s statement on the poll forecast, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami remarked that Congress leaders should quit daydreaming. "Harish Rawat Ji Mungerilal Ke Haseen Sapne Dekh rahe hain (Harish Rawat is daydreaming). Congress is not coming to power. The BJP is forming a government with an overwhelming majority," the incumbent CM said.

Uttarakhand Election concluded on Monday, February 14, with a voter turnout of over 62.5%. The results of the Uttarakhand elections will be declared on March 10.

(With agency inputs)