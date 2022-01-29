Uttarakhand Elections: PM Modi, JP Nadda, Amit Shah Among BJP's Star Campaigners

With a few weeks left for the high octane assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its list of star campaigners for the Uttarakhand polls. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, BJP National President JP Nadda, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are among the 30-star campaigners for the party in Uttarakhand.

Other prominent names include Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Smriti Irani, Uttarakhand election in-charge Prahlad Joshi, State in-charge Dushyant Kumar Gautam.

Besides them, Uttarakhand Chief Minister CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, State President Madan Kaushik, Union Minister Smriti Irani, MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister of State VK Singh, Minister of State for Defense Ajay Bhatt, former Union Education Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, former CM Vijay Bahuguna, Trivendra Singh Rawat and Tirath Singh Rawat will also campaign for the party. Among the ministers in CM Dhami's cabinet, only Satpal Maharaj has been listed as a star campaigner.

BJP's star campaigners for Uttarakhand polls

As part of the campaign, PM Narendra Modi will hold three rallies in Uttarakhand - first in Almora, second in Srinagar, and third in Haridwar.

BJP's pitch in Uttarakhand

In the run-up to the polls, BJP has planned to convene as many as 10 meetings at every booth in Uttarakhand with an aim to focus on the party's preparation, progress, and coordination with all voters. This will be held across all 10,000 booths till the date of the elections.

Moreover, candidates who have been fielded by the BJP have been directed to work in close coordination with each booth president and person in charge of a page of the voters' list, who will serve as the first point of contact for voters in BJP's structure of election management.

Uttarakhand Election

In the 2017 polls, the Harish Rawat-led Congress lost to the BJP after the saffron party won 57 seats in the 70-member House as opposed to the grand old party managing to win only 11 seats. Following the victory, Trivendra Singh Rawat was named the Chief Minister- a post which he held until 9 March 2021. He was replaced by Tirath Singh Rawat, whose tenure at the top post was short-lived and was replaced by Pushkar Singh Dhami. The elections in Uttarakhand will take place in a single phase on February 14 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.