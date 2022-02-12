Uttarakhand Elections: PM Modi Vows Corruption-free Govt & Development In Poll-bound State

Ahead of Uttarakhand elections 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lambasted the Congress, stating that had they been in power in the poll-bound state, corruption would have happened even during the COVID-19 pandemic. He also took a dig at former Congress president Rahul Gandhi over his 'India is not a nation' remark in the Parliament, by saying the grand-old party is not even ready to consider India as a nation.

While addressing an election rally in Rudrapur, PM Modi said, "Our government provided support to poor during COVID-19 via free ration and several other schemes. Corruption would have happened if Congress was ruling the state."

"We are constructing highways and airports here. Under ‘Parvat Mala’, ropeway connectivity will be provided in remote areas via the national ropeway development programme. New medical colleges and degree colleges will be opened," PM Modi added.

'Congress is not even ready to consider India a Rashtra': PM Modi

Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi, who had said in the Lok Sabha that India is not a country, but a union of states as per our Constitution, PM Modi stated, "India is one, this country is one...Congress says there is no nation. Congress is not even ready to consider India a nation (rashtra). BJP will secure the 'Devatava' (divinity) of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand."

Continuing his attack on Congress, the Prime Minister further said, "Uttarakhand has an opportunity to oust Congress from here. Today, when Uttarakhand has a reliable partner like BJP, I am sure that they will send the Congress away from Uttarakhand forever."

The Uttarakhand elections will take place in a single phase on February 14. Votes will be counted and results declared on March 10.

Image: ANI