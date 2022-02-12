Last Updated:

Uttarakhand Elections: PM Modi Vows Corruption-free Govt & Development In Poll-bound State

PM Modi took a dig at Rahul Gandhi over his 'India is not a nation' remark, by saying the grand-old party is not even ready to consider India as a nation.

Written By
Swagata Banerjee

Image: ANI


Ahead of Uttarakhand elections 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lambasted the Congress, stating that had they been in power in the poll-bound state, corruption would have happened even during the COVID-19 pandemic. He also took a dig at former Congress president Rahul Gandhi over his 'India is not a nation' remark in the Parliament, by saying the grand-old party is not even ready to consider India as a nation.

While addressing an election rally in Rudrapur, PM Modi said, "Our government provided support to poor during COVID-19 via free ration and several other schemes. Corruption would have happened if Congress was ruling the state."

"We are constructing highways and airports here. Under ‘Parvat Mala’, ropeway connectivity will be provided in remote areas via the national ropeway development programme. New medical colleges and degree colleges will be opened," PM Modi added.

READ | One Ocean Summit: PM Modi reiterates India's commitment to eliminating single-use plastic

'Congress is not even ready to consider India a Rashtra': PM Modi

Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi, who had said in the Lok Sabha that India is not a country, but a union of states as per our Constitution, PM Modi stated, "India is one, this country is one...Congress says there is no nation. Congress is not even ready to consider India a nation (rashtra). BJP will secure the 'Devatava' (divinity) of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand."

Continuing his attack on Congress, the Prime Minister further said, "Uttarakhand has an opportunity to oust Congress from here. Today, when Uttarakhand has a reliable partner like BJP, I am sure that they will send the Congress away from Uttarakhand forever."

READ | Madras HC rejects plea against telecast of PM Modi’s speech at Kedarnath Samadhi opening

The Uttarakhand elections will take place in a single phase on February 14. Votes will be counted and results declared on March 10.

READ | Lalu Yadav replies to PM Modi's attack on political dynasts: 'If one has no son...'

Image: ANI

READ | Telangana CM KCR threatens to 'chase Modi out of power'; announces 'Will break Delhi fort'
Tags: UTTARAKHAND elections, PM MODI, Congress
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND