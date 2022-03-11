Uttarakhand Elections: Pokhriyal Lauds BJP For Historic Victory, Says 'we Broke The Myth'

Bharatiya Janata Party leader (BJP) Ramesh Pokhriyal, talking about the recently concluded Uttarakhand elections, praised the incumbent BJP government and said that the party has broken the myth. It is important to mention here that no political party since the state was formed after its separation from Uttar Pradesh has been able to retain power in the hilly state. Lauding the party's work, the former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pokhriyal said his party created history as they will be repeating a term as they got a clear mandate to govern the state in Uttarakhand elections.

Ramesh Pokhriyal said, "We (BJP) have broken a myth in Uttarakhand creating history in the hill state by returning to power with a comfortable majority. People used to say that once BJP will come, then Congress and the cycle will follow."

Appreciating the party's good governance he listed the reasons according to which the saffron party got another term in the hilly state. According to him, development works like all-weather road connectivity, Rishikesh-Karanprayag railway line, reconstruction works around Kedarnath, One Rank One Pension for ex-servicemen, free COVID vaccination, and free distribution of ration during a pandemic are the reasons behind BJP's victory in the state.

Election Results

Results of 5 states were declared on March 10, after which, the BJP candidates were too happy as the party got thumping majoritty in 3 states namely Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Manipur and emerged as the single largest party in Goa and are all set to form government in the state with help of post-poll alliance with MGP and independent candidates.

Aam Aadmi Party was flabbergasted to win the Punjab state as they swept the old runner Congress and Akali Dal in the northern Indian state. AAP won a thumping majority and as promised before the election, Bhagwant Mann has been declared as the CM by the party.

Congress did not do well enough in the recently concluded elections as they failed to retain government in Punjab after a political turmoil between Former CM Amarinder Singh and the commanding power of the All India Congress Committee. In Uttar Pradesh and Manipur election party got 2 and 5 seats respectively. Congress in comparison with the results of other states fared well as the party garnered 12 seats in the Goa assembly elections.

