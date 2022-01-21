Uttarakhand Elections: Sacked By BJP, Harak Singh Rawat & Daughter-in-law Join Congress

Days after being sacked from the Uttarakhand cabinet and expelled from the Bharatiya Janata Party, Harak Singh Rawat on Friday joined Congress. Along with him, his daughter-in-law Anukriti Gosai also joined Congress in the presence of former Uttarakhand Chief Minister and party's election campaign in-charge Harish Rawat.

Speaking to the media, Harak Singh said, "I did not keep any condition in front of the party... the only condition was the development of Uttarakhand. I had worked with Congress in the past. In 2012, I joined for establishing Congress in the state, and today, once again I am here to strengthen the party."

"Anukriti has done a lot of work, "Harak Singh said, speaking of his daughter-in-law.

"This is my first time in any party," says Harak Singh's Daughter-in-law

Taking the turn to speak, Gosai said, "I was never in BJP...I was never a part of any party. I always said that a women leader is important for Uttarakhand. This is the first time that I am joining a political party. If they think I am capable enough they can give me a seat to fight from, I have no preferences as far as the seat is concerned."

The development comes on the same day Congress' Central Election Committee (CEC) is to hold a key meeting over the selection of candidates. "We are discussing things in detail. We are looking at all the pros and cons, and what electoral strategy will be of each constituency. We are not only discussing candidates but also the election strategy to attain victory in the polls. On all seats, the agreement has been done. Now, the CEC is likely to take place on January 19,” Harish Rawat had said earlier.

Republic has learnt that instead of Harak Singh, a ticket will be given to his daughter-in-law. Gosai may be given the ticket from Lansdowne, sources say.

The elections in the state will take place in a single phase on February 14 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

In the 2017 polls, Harish Rawat-led Congress lost to the BJP. The saffron party won 57 seats in the 70-member House while the grand old party managed only 11 seats and other parties got the remaining two seats. Following the victory, Trivendra Singh Rawat was named the Chief Minister- a post which he held until 9 March 2021. He was replaced by Tirath Singh Rawat, whose tenure at the top post was short-lived and was replaced by Pushkar Singh Dhami.