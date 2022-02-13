Uttarakhand Elections: UP CM Yogi Trains Guns On Rahul Gandhi; 'Hindu Not A Communal Word'

Campaigning for BJP in the neighbouring state of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath launched a fresh attack on former Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Addressing a rally in Kotdwar on Saturday, Adityanath cast aspersions on Gandhi's religious beliefs after the latter made a distinction between Hindus and Hinduism. Moreover, he mocked the Wayanad MP alleging that the late Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru had referred to himself as an "accidental Hindu". Maintaining that 'Hindu' is not a communal word, the UP CM accused Congress of repeatedly insulting Hindus.

In Kotdwar, Yogi Adityanath remarked, "A person whose own identity is suspicious, the person has now started defining who is a Hindu. I am surprised to hear the definition of Hindu from Rahul Gandhi. He should be told that his own great-grandfather called himself an accidental Hindu. It does not befit a person whose ancestors didn't feel proud of being Hindu to tell us the definition of Hindu."

"In Congress, there is a new competition to insult Hindus. Swami Vivekananda said on the world stage that say with pride that you are Hindu. Hindu is not a communal word. Hindu is our cultural identity. We are known by this in whichever part of the world we visit," the UP CM asserted in a poll-bound rally in the Tehri seat. Congress is seeking a comeback in Uttarakhand, a state that has seen three CMs during BJP's 5-year tenure.

Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Hinduism

Rahul Gandhi courted controversy on November 12, 2021, when he made a distinction between Hinduism and Hindutva during his address to Congress Social Media department workers. The former Congress president said, "What is the difference between Hinduism and Hindutva, can they be the same thing? If they're the same thing, why don't they have the same name? They're obviously different things. Is Hinduism about beating a Sikh or a Muslim? Hindutva of course is". During the anti-inflation rally in Jaipur a month later, he urged people to throw out Hindutvawadis and bring back the "rule of Hindus" in India.