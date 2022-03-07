As India awaits the results of 5 state elections on Thursday - March 10, the P-Marq Exit polls projected that BJP will cross the halfway mark of 35 seats, retaining the 70-seat Uttarakhand Assembly. BJP is projected to be the single largest party, surpassing Congress by a handful of seats. The ruling BJP faces strong opposition from Congress and a rising AAP.

Uttarakhand Exit polls

Seat Share:

BJP is projected to win 35-39 seats defeating Congress which is projected to win 23-34 seats in the 70-seat Assembly. AAP, making its debut in the hilly state, is projected to win 0-3 seats. Others (BSP, UKD, Independent etc) are projected to win 0-3 seats.

BJP 35-39 seats Congress 28-34 seats AAP 0-3 seats Others 0-3 seats

Vote share:

With BJP set to be the single-largest party, the saffron party is projected to win 39.8% of the votes, while Congress is projected to win 38.4% of the votes. Furthermore, AAP is projected to win 12.1% of the votes, making its presence felt in the hilly state. Others (BSP, UKD, Independent etc) are projected to win 9.7% of the votes.

BJP 39.8% Congress 38.4% AAP 12.1% Others 9.7%

2022 key seats & battles

Khatima: Incumbent CM Pushkar Singh Dhami - BJP's presumable CM face - battled Congress' Bhuwan Chandra Kapri for his home constituency - Khatima. Dhami - a close aide of outgoing CM Rawat and Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari - has won Khatima twice (2011 and 2017). However, this will be the first time he will be seeking re-election as CM, which has been a rare success in Uttarakhand.

Lalkuwa: Ex-CM Harish Rawat - Congress' preferred CM face - faced an easy challenge from BJP's Mohan Singh Bisht for the Lalkuwa seat. He also faced Pawan Chauhan, who was denied a ticket by the BJP, as an independent candidate. In 2017, Rawat had lost from the two seats (Haridwar Rural and Kichha) from which he contested and then lost in 2019 for the Nainital Lok Sabha seat by 3 lakh votes. Rawat will fight from Lalkuwa instead of Ramnagar, where was originally stated to fight from after Ranjit Rawat staked claim to the Ramnagar seat - threatening to quit otherwise.

Tehri: A battle of turncoats was seen for Tehri where BJP-turned-Congress leader Dhan Singh Negi will fight Congress-turned-BJP leader Kishore Upadhyay. Negi had won Tehri in 2017 on a BJP ticket, but switched to Congress after failing to win a ticket. On the other hand, Upadhyay, who was ex-Congress Uttarakhand chief won the seat in 2002 and 2007. He switched from Congress to BJP on the same day as Negi switched to Congress and eyes re-election.

Gangotri: A triangular battle brewed n Gangotri between AAP's CM face 'Bhole ke fauji' Ajay Kothiyal and BJP's Suresh Chauhan and Vijaypal Singh Sajwan. The assembly seat was won by Gopal Singh Rawat who died in 2021, making it vacant. As AAP fielded Kothiyal for the bypolls, challenging then-CM Tirath Singh Rawat to contest polls, bypolls were not held due to rise of COVID cases. Kothiyal - former principal of Uttarkashi-based Nehru Institute of Mountaineering, has never contested polls. He faced Congress veteran Vijaypal Singh Sajwan who won the same seat in 2002 & 2011.

Poll scenario & 2017 results

Ahead of the polls, 45-year-old Pushkar Singh Dhami took over as the new Uttarakhand CM from Tirath Singh Rawat who resigned citing 'constitutional constraints'. 45-year-old Pushkar Singh Dhami took over as the new Uttarakhand CM from Tirath Singh Rawat who resigned citing 'constitutional constraints'. Since the formation of the hilly state from Uttar Pradesh in 2000, both BJP and Congress which have ruled the state have often changed their CMs, resulting in their electoral loss in the next election.

In 2017, Congress lost to BJP which won 57 seats and 46.5% of votes ushering Trivendra Singh Rawat's maiden CM term. The grand old party was reduced to mere 11 seats and 33.5% of votes. To rub salt to wounds, then-CM Harish Rawat lost from the two seats (Haridwar Rural and Kichha) he contested on.