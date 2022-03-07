Uttarakhand Exit Polls 2022: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Exudes Confidence Over BJP's Victory

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami spoke about the exit poll results, and expressed confidence over BJP's victory in Uttarakhand. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader further added that though some exit polls show 45 or 47 seats, he is confident of getting more than what is being predicted for the BJP party in the 70-seat state. CM Pushkar Singh Dhami also added that the people of Uttarakhand have shown faith in the incumbent government and hence voted for them. The state went to polls on February 14 to vote and the result for the same will be declared on March 10.

All exit polls are showing that BJP will form govt with majority. Some are showing 45 seats, some 47 seats but I believe there will be more seats when the final result is out. People of Uttarakhand have shown faith in us and will form govt: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami pic.twitter.com/mluB2lZ3js — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 7, 2022

Exit Polls for Uttarakhand

The most awaited thing after the election and before the result is the exit polls. The Uttar Pradesh elections concluded after completion of its final phase and seventh phase, and the exit polls of all states were then announced. Specifically speaking about the Uttarakhand exit polls, the majority of the exit polls have predicted that the BJP will be the single largest party returning to power.

According to P-MARQ exit polls, the saffron party is getting anywhere between 35-39 seats, whereas their competitor Harish Singh Rawat-led Congress is giving a strong fight in the state and is expected to win 28-34 seats in Uttarakhand. The debutant Aam Aadmi Party might not even open their account or get a maximum of three seats according to P-MARQ in the recently concluded elections.

The saffron party will capitalise on 39.8 per cent of the vote share whereas Indian National Congress is not lagging in vote share count as they can win around 38.4 per cent of votes in the hilly state. Aam Aadmi Party and others will be getting 12.1 per cent and 9.1 per cent respectively in the Uttarakhand elections according to P-MARQ exit polls.

The Chanakya Exit Poll has predicted that the BJP will win 43 seats followed by Congress with 24 seats. Meanwhile, other parties are expected to win three seats.

In the previous election which ended in 2017, the Bharatiya Janata Party governed the Uttarakhand assembly with a thumping majority of 57 seats whereas their counterpart was far behind getting just 11 seats in the 70 seat assembly.

Image: ANI