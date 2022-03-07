Last Updated:

Uttarakhand Exit Polls 2022: Poll Of Polls Predicts A Close Fight With Slight Edge To BJP

The elections for the 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly were held in a  single phase on February 14. The poll of exit polls has projected a slight edge for BJP

Exit Poll 2022

The elections for the 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly were held in a single phase on February 14. In this crucial election, the main political parties in the fray include the incumbent BJP, the Congress, and the debutant Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Uttarakhand Exit polls: P-Marq, Matrize and Chanakya projections 

As per P-Marq's exit poll, the BJP is projected to win 35 to 39 seats followed by the Congress which is expected to win 28 to 34 seats. Meanwhile, the AAP is projected to win 3 seats, as per the P-Marq exit poll. 

Meanwhile, the Matrize exit poll has projected that the BJP is likely to win 29 to 34 seats while the Congress will win 33 to 38 seats. The Mayawati-led BSP is forecast to bag 1 to 3 seats in the Uttarakhand Assembly elections. 

P-Marq Exit Polls

Party Vote Prediction Seat Prediction
BJP 39.8%               35-39
INC 38.4%               28-34
AAP 12.1%                   0-3
Others 9.7%                   0-3
Total 100%                    70

Matrize Exit Polls 

Party Vote share        Seat share
BJP 39.6 %           29-34
INC 38.8%           33-38
BSP 4.8%              1-3
Others 16.8%              1-3

Chanakya Exit Polls 

The Chanakya Exit Poll has predicted that the BJP will win 43 seats followed by Congress with 24 seats. Meanwhile, other parties are expected to win 3 seats. 

Uttarakhand Poll of polls 

Party    P-Marq    Matrize

Chanakya

 Poll of Exit Polls
BJP     37     32

41

 37
INC     31     35

24

 30
Others      2        3 5 3

Poll of Exit Polls For Uttarakhand

Averaging the Exit poll forecasts for Uttarakhand from P-Marq, Matrize and Chanakya for Uttarakhand reveals a projection of 37 seats for BJP, 30 for Congress and 3 for other parties. 

In 2017, the BJP had emerged victorious with a remarkable 57 seats, compared to the Congress with 11 seats.

