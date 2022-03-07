Quick links:
The elections for the 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly were held in a single phase on February 14. In this crucial election, the main political parties in the fray include the incumbent BJP, the Congress, and the debutant Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
As per P-Marq's exit poll, the BJP is projected to win 35 to 39 seats followed by the Congress which is expected to win 28 to 34 seats. Meanwhile, the AAP is projected to win 3 seats, as per the P-Marq exit poll.
Meanwhile, the Matrize exit poll has projected that the BJP is likely to win 29 to 34 seats while the Congress will win 33 to 38 seats. The Mayawati-led BSP is forecast to bag 1 to 3 seats in the Uttarakhand Assembly elections.
|Party
|Vote Prediction
|Seat Prediction
|BJP
|39.8%
|35-39
|INC
|38.4%
|28-34
|AAP
|12.1%
|0-3
|Others
|9.7%
|0-3
|Total
|100%
|70
|Party
|Vote share
|Seat share
|BJP
|39.6 %
|29-34
|INC
|38.8%
|33-38
|BSP
|4.8%
|1-3
|Others
|16.8%
|1-3
The Chanakya Exit Poll has predicted that the BJP will win 43 seats followed by Congress with 24 seats. Meanwhile, other parties are expected to win 3 seats.
|Party
|P-Marq
|Matrize
|
Chanakya
|Poll of Exit Polls
|BJP
|37
|32
|
41
|37
|INC
|31
|35
|
24
|30
|Others
|2
|3
|5
|3
Averaging the Exit poll forecasts for Uttarakhand from P-Marq, Matrize and Chanakya for Uttarakhand reveals a projection of 37 seats for BJP, 30 for Congress and 3 for other parties.
In 2017, the BJP had emerged victorious with a remarkable 57 seats, compared to the Congress with 11 seats.