Uttarakhand: Harak Singh Rawat 'Happy To Be Back In Congress; BJP Govt Didn't Let Me Work'

Former cabinet minister in the BJP-run govt in Uttarakhand Harak Singh Rawat joined the Congress party along with his daughter-in-law, ahead of the elections in the state. The veteran politician from the hill state was welcomed by senior Congress leader Harish Rawat into the party. After joining the Congress party, Rawat spoke to Republic TV and said that he was happy to be back in the grand-old-party.

"I am really happy to come back in the Congress party. I have worked in Congress party for 20 years on different organisational posts and today once again I have got the opportunity to work for the welfare of people of Uttarakhand. I will give my best as a worker of Congress party" said Harak Singh Rawat

Harak Singh Rawat who was sacked from the Saffron party five days ago said that he was not allowed to work in the last five years by the BJP.

Harak Rawat on leaving BJP

"I couldn't work for people of Uttarakhand in the last five years during BJP regime. As the leader of BJP and minister in Uttarakhand, I used to raise voice for the people of Uttarakhand from different platforms. Last five years in BJP have been the worst for me as a minister in BJP Govt" said Harak Singh Rawat.

"BJP leaders are lying that I was asking for a ticket for myself and my daughter-in-law. I challenge them to swear on Kedar Baba on this. I knew that people are unhappy with BJP but still I was in the party and I wanted to fulfill the promises which I made to Amit Shah Ji", he added.

Sources in the Congress party have confirmed to Republic TV that Harish Rawat was not interested in taking Harak Singh Rawat back into the party fold he was instrumental in bringing down Congress party govt in the state of Uttarakhand, but there were many leaders of Congress party who wanted Harak Singh Rawat to be taken in.

"BJP spreads misinformation about me meeting with Congress leaders. I have now quit BJP because I wasn't allowed to work and now I am happy to join the Congress party. Now good days for the people of Uttarakhand will come", said Harak Singh Rawat.

(Image: RepublicWorld)