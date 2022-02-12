Uttarakhand: Harish Rawat Shares Unclear Clip Of MP CM; Claims 'Shivraj Says BJP Is Done'

Stirring a major controversy, ex-Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat on Friday, shared a video clip of Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan claiming that the BJP veteran says 'BJP is gone from Uttarakhand'. In the 17-second video, when asked what are BJP's chances in Uttarakhand and UP, Chouhan is unclearly heard saying 'BJP is done'. The person filming the video is immediately seen lowering his phone The 70-seat Uttarakhand Assembly goes to polls on February 14 and results will be declared on March 10.

Ex-CM alleges 'MP CM says BJP is done'

Chouhan held a door-to-door campaign in the Jwalapur Assembly constituency in Haridwar on Friday, seeking votes for Pushkar Singh Dhami. Addressing a public meeting, Chouhan said that the Congress needs no rivals as the party leader Rahul Gandhi himself does all the acts required. Calling Rahul Gandhi's rallies as a 'source of entertainment', CM Chouhan stated that the Congress party is going through a leadership crisis. Citing the G-23, Punjab crisis and Rawat's displeasure, Chouhan asked 'Who leads Congress?'

"Rahul Gandhi says he's not scared. Who's scaring you? He speaks in Parliament & runs away, he doesn't have courage to listen to reply. His public rallies are source of entertainment. Congress needs no rivals, Rahul Gandhi alone does all that's needed", Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

He added, "He destabilized a proper functioning govt in Punjab. Congress is going through a leadership crisis. They have a G-23 group in Delhi that openly shows disagreement. Even in Uttarakhand, who is Congress' leader?".

Uttarakhand poll campaign

Seeking to return to power in the hilly state, Congress is campaigning under the leadership of Harish Rawat - the presumable CM face. Rawat will fight from Lalkuwa instead of Ramnagar, where was originally stated to fight from after Ranjit Rawat staked claim to the Ramnagar seat. Congress has promised a 40% quota for women in jobs, free power up to a certain limit for households, cheaper gas cylinders and 4 lakh jobs for youths if voted to power.

Eyeing to make inroads, AAP has announced Col Ajay Kothiyal as its CM face and vowed to implement Kejriwal's Delhi model in the state. As in other states, AAP has promised 300 units free electricity, free trips to Ayodhya’s Ram Temple, Ajmer Sharif and Kartarpur Sahib, Bharat Ratna for Chipko Movement leader Sunderlal Bahuguna and to develop Uttarakhand as the 'spiritual capital of the world. Currently, 45-year-old Pushkar Singh Dhami - who replaced Tirath Singh Rawat and Trivendra Singh Rawat - rules Uttarakhand and is BJP's CM face.