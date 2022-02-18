Uttarakhand HC Seeks Info On Criminal Cases Against State MLAs & MPs Days After Polling

Cracking down in criminality in elected officials, Uttarakhand High Court took suo moto cognizance of the l cases registered against the MPs & MLAs of the state on Friday. It has directed the state govt to provide information on the registered & pending cases against the 70 MLAs and 8 MPs to the court by March 3. Incidentally, the results for the 70-seat Assembly polls will be declared on March 10.

Uttarakhand High Court took suo moto cognizance of the criminal cases registered against the MPs & MLAs of the state & directed the govt to provide information on the registered & pending cases to the court by March 3.



Incidentally, the polling for all 70 seats was completed on February 14 - which will lead to either a shift in power or continuation of BJP's rule. However, with BJP and Congress not fielding several sitting MLAs, there will be a reshuffling in MLAs and infusion of new MLAs. It is yet to be seen which MLAs details will be submitted to court in this issue. The voter turnout was 65% in the hilly state, as per Election Commission.

Uttarakhand poll campaign

Seeking to return to power in the hilly state, Congress campaigned under the leadership of Harish Rawat - the presumable CM face. Rawat fought fight from Lalkuwa instead of Ramnagar, where was originally stated to fight from after Ranjit Rawat staked claim to the Ramnagar seat. Congress has promised a 40% quota for women in jobs, free power up to a certain limit for households, cheaper gas cylinders and 4 lakh jobs for youths if voted to power.

Eyeing to make inroads, AAP announced Col Ajay Kothiyal as its CM face and vowed to implement Kejriwal's Delhi model in the state. As in other states, AAP has promised 300 units free electricity, free trips to Ayodhya’s Ram Temple, Ajmer Sharif and Kartarpur Sahib, Bharat Ratna for Chipko Movement leader Sunderlal Bahuguna and to develop Uttarakhand as the 'spiritual capital of the world. Kejriwal led the campaign, making multiple trips to the hilly state.

BJP, on the other hand, retained 45-year-old Pushkar Singh Dhami - who replaced Tirath Singh Rawat and Trivendra Singh Rawat - as its CM face. . Dhami - a close aide of outgoing CM Rawat and Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari - seeks re-election as CM, which has been a rare success in Uttarakhand. Dhami took over as the new Uttarakhand CM from Tirath Singh Rawat who resigned citing 'constitutional constraints'. Rawat replaced Trivendra Singh Rawat in March 2021, ten days before the completion of his govt's 4 years, amid resentment among cabinet members.