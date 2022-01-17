Uttarakhand Mahila Congress President Sarita Arya Joins BJP, Says 'was Insulted By Party'

In a major jolt to the Congress ahead of Uttarakhand Assembly elections, the party's state Mahila president Sarita Arya joined the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) on Monday. The development came after Sarita Arya was expelled from the primary membership of the Congress party for six years. While speaking to the media, the ex-Congress leader claimed that she was 'insulted' by the Congress party.

"I was feeling insulted being in Congress. I could not manage to provide tickets to women. A party's work is to respect its members. I have come here without any conditions, if I get a ticket, I will fight. BJP listened to my condition and assured me respect," Sarita Arya said.

Uttarakhand Mahila Congress President Sarita Arya expelled from primary membership of the Congress party for six years pic.twitter.com/pqyd7BXyPi — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 17, 2022

The development comes a day after Uttarakhand Minister Harak Singh Rawat was removed from the BJP-ruled state Cabinet. While speaking to the media, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami welcomed Arya.

"She said Congress doesn't allow her to work. She has also said that women are being ignored in the party and we welcome her to BJP," CM Dhami said.

Harak Singh Rawat expelled from Uttarakhand Cabinet, set to join Congress

In a key development, Uttarakhand Minister of Forest and Environment and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Harak Singh Rawat was removed from the state Cabinet on Sunday. Rawat, who had reached Delhi, is said to be holding meetings with the Congress high command and mulling over joining the party. Rawat's daughter-in-law Anukreethy Gosai may join the party with him as early as Monday, sources informed.

Harak Singh Rawat had burst into tears on Monday as he denounced the BJP for the 'hasty' decision. Harak Rawat claimed that the party leadership did not speak to him even once before the expulsion. "They (BJP) didn't talk to me once before taking such a big decision. If I hadn't left Congress to join BJP, I would have resigned from BJP four years ago. I don't have much interest in being a minister, I just wanted to work," he said.

Speaking about accepting Harak Singh Rawat into the party, Congress leader Harish Rawat said, “If he (expelled Uttarakhand BJP Minister Harak Sing) will accept his mistake of leaving the Congress party, then we're ready to welcome him.” Other Congress leaders are also in support of welcoming Harak Singh Rawat into the party after he met with the party leadership.

The BJP MLA had switched allegiance from the Sonia Gandhi-led party in 2017 and won from the Kotdwar Assembly constituency to become a Minister in the state government.