Uttarakhand Opinion Poll: BJP-Congress Close Contenders, Jan 23-25 P-Marq Poll Says

With 5 states going to elections together from next month, Republic and P-MARQ are conducting a running Opinion Poll on the mood of the voters and who the larger mandate is likely to swing in favour of. The most recent Opinion Poll was held by Republic-P-MARQ between January 23-25 for the 70-seat Uttarakhand Assembly.

The Opinion Poll has projected the return of the Pushkar Singh Dhami-led BJP government. The saffron party is likely to retain power and win 34-40 seats in the 70-member Assembly. On the other hand, Congress is expected to see major gains bagging 27-33 seats, while debutant AAP wins 0-2 seats. The other parties and independents are likely to win somewhere between 1-3 seats. The elections for the 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly will take phase in a single phase on February 14.

Jan 23-25 poll Vote% prediction Seat prediction BJP 27-33% 34-40 INC 37.7% 27-33 AAP 13.2% 0-2 Others 9.4% 1-3 Total 100% 70

Previous Republic-P-MARQ opinion poll for Uttarakhand

Days earlier, the previous iteration of the Republic-P-MARQ poll had projected 36-42 seats for the BJP as compared to 25-31 seats for the Congress, meaning there has been a very slight swing towards the grand-old-party in the intervening days.

Around 20% of the respondents termed the BJP government's performance in the state as excellent while 29% termed it good. 36% of respondents believed it was average while 15% termed it poor.

Current Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was the first choice for the top post of 34% of respondents, while 37% of respondents were in favour of Congress' Harish Rawat. Aam Aadmi Party's Col Ajay Kothiyal received support from 9% of respondents. Meanwhile, 8% of the people also believed that anybody from the BJP can be at the helm position in the state.

Previous poll Vote% prediction Seat prediction BJP 39.9% 36-42 INC 37.5% 25-31 AAP 13.1% 0-2 Others 9.5% 1-3 Total 100% 70

Methodology

The survey was conducted as part of the tracker running across the 5 states. The survey was done through CATI surveys only as part of the weekly tracker. The survey was conducted at the state level and have been adjusted in proportion to reflect the state population across age groups, religion, gender and caste. There is an error margin of 6%.