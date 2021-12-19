Uttarakhand Polls: Anurag Thakur, CM Dhami Arrive In Bageshwar, Lead 'Vijay Sankalp Yatra'

Ahead of the Uttarakhand Assembly polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) ‘Vijay Sankalp Yatra’ reached Bageshwar district on Sunday. The Yatra was led by Union Minister Anurag Thakur and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who had taken the lead for the rally in the Kumaon region of the state. On Saturday, CM Dhami had taken part in the Yatra taken out by BJP National President JP Nadda in Haridwar.

JP Nadda took out the ‘Vijay Sankalp Yatra’ in Haridwar on Saturday along with Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami. Addressing the people during the Yatra, Nadda said that the party, if it comes to power, would resolve problems of the state including its infrastructure needs. “We have seen a new story of development in Uttarakhand. Earlier, when a passenger used to come to Uttarakhand, he used to get the one signal – one-way traffic. Now all roads are open 24 hours in BJP government,” Nadda said.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami launch 'Vijay Sankalp Yatra' in Bageshwar district, Kumaon #UttarakhandElections2022 pic.twitter.com/piMMgBY8G6 — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2021

“When I see this enthusiasm, excitement and gathering of people, it tells me that people of Uttarakhand and Haridwar have made up their mind to give BJP their blessing again. If we talk about the development of the state, the statement by PM Modi, that we will use double engine government to take Uttarakhand towards development, has turned true,” he added.

The Yatra comes as one among the many rallies set up by the BJP to travel across the state with an aim to indulge with the people of the state ahead of the Uttarakhand polls. The Assembly elections are scheduled to happen early next year. Earlier in the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, the BJP had won 57 seats, while Congress took 11 and others had won two seats.

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurates 'Vikas Rath Yatra'

Earlier on December 8, CM Dhami inaugurated the 'Vikas Rath Yatra' from Dehradun ahead of the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections. The 'Vikas Rath Yatra' which aims to create public awareness about the benefits of different government welfare projects and policies established by the federal and state governments was flagged off. Furthermore, the Uttarakhand government has indicated that the Char Dham Devasthanam Board Management Bill will be repealed, announcing the government's decision to overturn the controversial act. A report examined by a high-level committee set up by the Uttarakhand government was handed to Dhami in the presence of State Assembly Speaker Premchand Aggarwal and cabinet members Subodh Uniyal and Satpal Maharaj. The Chief Minister should remove the ordinance that puts the state government in charge of more than 50 temples, according to the report.

Image: ANI