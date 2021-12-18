Uttarakhand Polls: BJP Targets Rahul Gandhi, Posts Video Of Him Refusing To Wear Rudraksha

In a fresh attack on Congress, Bharatiya Janta Party's (BJP) Uttarakhand unit tweeted a video that shows Rahul Gandhi refusing to wear Rudraksha (prayer beads used by Hindus). BJP leaders including Amit Malviya also tweeted the same video asserting, "He is the same man who hops temples just before elections, claims to be a janeudhari Hindu and of late pontificates on Hinduism." This comes ahead of the Uttarakhand polls scheduled for February 2022, along with Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Goa and Manipur.

Watch Rahul Gandhi's video here:

BJP leaders slam Rahul Gandhi:

"Those who love mesh hats, he is the only one to deny Rudraksha garland," tweeted Sambit Patra in Hindi

RSS says Rahul Gandhi has very poor knowledge of Hinduism & Hindutva

Senior RSS leader Indresh Kumar on Thursday hit out at Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi over his recent remarks on Hindus and Hindutvavadis and said that his knowledge on the subject is "very poor".

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event, the RSS national executive member also slammed Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav for his comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Kashi Vishwanath corridor, saying he should not make the country go "uncivilised" with his statements.

Rahul Gandhi's statement on Hindutva

During his address to the Congress party workers in Jaipur, Rahul Gandhi declared, "I do not fear as I am a Hindu, not a Hindutvavadi."

Gandhi also claimed, "When Hindu farmers stood up, the Hindutvavadis had to apologise." He further went on to explain the difference between Hindu and Hindutvavadi, and slammed the Centre's refusal to provide compensation to 700+ farmers who died during the year-long protest:

"There are two words today in the country - Hindu & Hindutvavadi. I am a Hindu but not a Hindutavadi. Mahatma Gandhi is Hindu, Godse is Hindutvavadi. A Hindu faces his fear while Hindutavadi bows down before his fear, and that fear creates enmity. This is the difference between Hindu and Hindutavadi," said Rahul Gandhi.

Explaining why he was raking up Hindu-Hindutva, he added, "This country is of Hindus and not of Hindutavadis. Hindus cannot be suppressed, did not happen in 3000 years and will not happen even today. So Modi ji and his industrialists destroyed this country in 4-5 years, but when Hindu farmers stood in front of Hindutvavadis, PM Modi apologised."