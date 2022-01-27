Uttarakhand Polls: BJP's Dhan Singh Negi Joins Cong, Launches Bribe Allegation Against BJP

Ahead of the upcoming Uttarakhand Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party has now suffered a major setback as MLA Dhan Singh Negi quit the party and joined Congress. The Tehri MLA left the party along with his workers and sided with the opposing Congress ahead of the polls. Meanwhile, former Uttarakhand Congress Chief Kishore Upadhyay made the switch and joined the BJP today.

Tehri BJP MLA Dhan Singh Negi has now announced his joining Congress ahead of the polls. The leader had earlier announced his decision to quit the BJP after being denied a seat in the polls. Meanwhile, Negi also made a huge allegation against the BJP for taking money from Kishore Upadhyay for a seat at the party. Negi alleged that his ticket was given away to the former Congress chief for Rs 10 crore.

Dehradun: BJP MLA from Tehri, Dhan Singh Negi joins Congress party in the presence of Harish Rawat, ahead of #UttarakhandElections2022 pic.twitter.com/OvNPK1WLB3 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 27, 2022

The BJP MLA joined the Congress party in the presence of Harish Rawat. Following his joining, Negi went on to make the huge allegation against his former party of taking money for a ticket from Upadhyaya. Negi’s quitting along with the fresh allegation comes as a major setback for the ruling party ahead of the polls.

BJP leaders quit ahead of Uttarakhand elections

Earlier on Wednesday, senior political leader Narendra Nagar had announced quitting from BJP. Nagar along with Om Gopal Rawat joined the Congress party ahead of the polls. Rawat, who was upset over the fact that cabinet minister Subodh Uniyal got a ticket from BJP in Tehri's Narendra Nagar assembly seat, sided with Congress. Rawat aims to get a Congress party ticket to contest against the Uttarakhand agriculture minister and two-term MLA Subodh Uniyal.

BJP's pitch in Uttarakhand

As per ANI reports, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has planned to convene as many as 10 meetings at every booth in Uttarakhand ahead of polls. The meetings will be held with an aim to focus on the party's preparation, progress, and coordination with all voters of each booth till the date of the elections. As per reports, a total of 10,000 booths are there across Uttarakhand.

Candidates who have been fielded by the BJP for Uttarakhand polls have been directed to work in close coordination with each booth president and person-in-charge of a page of voters' list (also known as ‘panna pramukh’). The in-charge is the first point of contact for voters in the saffron party's structure of election management.

Uttarakhand elections 2022

Uttarakhand is scheduled to go for election on February 14 in a single phase. The Uttarakhand Election 2022 results will be declared on March 10, the Election Commission of India informed. In the last 2017 Assembly election, BJP had secured a win on 57 seats out of 70 Assembly constituencies in the state.

Image: ANI