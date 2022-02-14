Uttarakhand Polls: Congress Exudes Confidence; 'BJP Better As Oppn As Voters Want Change'

As Uttarakhand goes to the polls to elect a fresh government on Monday, senior Congress leader Yashpal Arya exuded confidence in the grand old party's triumph and said that people are looking for a change. Addressing the reporters after casting his vote from the Kaladhungi assembly constituency, Arya added that the ruling BJP is in a better position now to take up the role of the opposition.

"Bharatiya Janata Party is better as opposition, not good enough for running the government. I have joined the Congress to establish a government in 2022,” the former state assembly speaker asserted. He exuded Confidence in Congress’ sweeping victory in the state, and added, "Who will win and who will lose, it will be clear on March 10, but according to the trends we saw, there is a huge number of people asking for a change.”

Launching a scathing attack on the ruling BJP administration, he said that the party will be ousted from power in Uttarakhand elections as ‘they will reap the fruits of the seeds sown by them in the last five years.'

"The people are fed up which the Bharatiya Janata Party. It will now reap the fruits it has sown in the last 5 years. Bharatiya Janata Party sowed a Babool tree in Uttarakhand," he said.

Harish Rawat's desire to have a Dalit CM

On being asked if he is being considered as Congress’ CM face in the state, Arya said, he will accept the party high command’s decision on it. This comes after former CM Harish Rawat who is spearheading Congress’ campaign in the state had expressed that he wants a Dalit leader to take up the Chief Ministerial position in the upper class dominated state. Arya who has been a loyal and staunch Congress leader was speculated to be named as CM since he represents the Dalit community.

"In Congress, members of the legislative assembly hold meetings, there are observers and high command's decisions, on the basis of which the Chief Ministerial candidate is selected. If Harish Rawat has said that Uttarakhand deserves a Dalit Chief Minister, then I welcome his opinion. I have also been the President of the State Congress, I have also been the Speaker of the Assembly, I have also been the President of the Youth Congress. Therefore, if the party gives me any responsibility then I am ready to accept that it", Arya added.

Uttarakhand Elections concluded

Over 62% polling was recorded in Uttarakhand where voting to 70 assembly seats spread over 13 districts concluded peacefully on Monday, officials said. The polling percentage in the 2017 assembly elections in the state was 65.56 per cent.

"Polling was held peacefully at the 11,697 polling booths across the state with 62.5 per cent of the electorate casting their votes till the close of polls," Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Saujanya said at a press conference.

With ANI Inputs

