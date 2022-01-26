Uttarakhand Polls: Harish Rawat Admits Congress May Face Tough Battle In 16 Seats

Noting that Indian National Congress could face a tough battle in 16 constituencies in the upcoming Uttarakhand elections, former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Harish Rawat said that the party had decided to field senior leaders for campaigning on those seats.

"During the meeting with senior party leaders, we have analysed Congress party and opposition parties' strength and weakness on all Assembly constituencies. 16 seats have been identified where Congress may have a tough fight in the upcoming election," Harish Rawat told ANI.

He said that the 16 seats have been divided amongst three senior leaders. Harish Rawat will concentrate on eight seats while Uttarakhand Congress president Ganesh Godiyal and Pritam Singh will focus on four seats each.

Uttarakhand elections: Congress fields Harish Rawat from Ramnagar

According to Congress' second list of candidates, Harish Rawat will contest Assembly polls from Ramnagar constituency in Nainital district. The 73-year-old had pitched to fight from the seat, which happens to be his paternal place. Speaking to Republic TV, the former CM said that he learnt the 'ABCD of politics' from Ramnagar and would leave no stones unturned to serve his Guru's place.

"I have learned the ABCD of politics from Ramnagar only. I will develop the area which continues to be deprived. After serving the country and the state, I am present in the service of my Guru's place. I have a very big imagination for the development of Ramnagar. I will undertake development that could not happen in Ramnagar earlier. People who are frustrated are now calling me," he said.

Uttarakhand will go to the polls on February 14, where votes will be counted on March 10. As per the Republic P-Marq Opinion Poll, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to come back to power with 36-42 seats, while Congress is projected to win 25-31 seats.