Uttarakhand Polls: Harish Rawat Says 'will Accept Party's Decision' On Harak Rawat's Entry

Soon after expelled Uttarakhand BJP Minister Harak Singh Rawat, in an effort to rejoin Congress ahead of the polls, expressed his willingness to apologize to his 'elder brother' Harish Rawat even 'a hundred times', the senior Congress leader said that the state party chief, CLP and in-charge will take a call on Harak Rawat's induction and that he will accept their decision.

He further added that he does not get angry and whatever he has said, has said it with humbleness.

The former Uttarakhand Chief Minister said, "I'll fight on all 70 seats (in upcoming Assembly polls)... I don't get angry, I've said everything with humbleness. Congress state chief, CLP, & in charge will make a decision on expelled BJP minister Harak Rawat's joining; I'll accept their decision".

'Will welcome Harak Singh Rawat to Congress if he accepts his mistake': Harish Rawat

Reacting to the major development of expulsion of Harak Singh Rawat from Bharatiya Janata Party, senior Congress leader Harish Rawat made it clear that the expelled BJP leader will be welcomed into the Congress fold only if he accepts the "mistake" of leaving the party.

“If he (Harak Singh Rawat) will accept his mistake of leaving the Congress party, then we're ready to welcome him,” he said.

In 2016, Harak Singh had rebelled against Harish Rawat's government in the state which led to the imposition of the President's rule in Uttarakhand.

BJP expels Harak Singh Rawat

On 16 January 2022, Harak Singh Rawat was sacked from the state cabinet and was also expelled from the Bharatiya Janata Party for 6 years.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami citing the reason behind Rawat's removal said that he was putting pressure on the party, seeking tickets for his family members.

"Harak Singh Rawat was putting pressure on the party (seeking tickets) for his family members. But we have a different policy. Only one member of a family will be given a party ticket for elections," he said.

