Uttarakhand Polls: MP CM Shivraj Says Rahul Gandhi's Rallies Are A Source Of Entertainment

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday, February 11, said that the Congress needs no rivals as the party leader Rahul Gandhi himself does all the acts required. Calling Rahul Gandhi's rallies as a 'source of entertainment', CM Chouhan stated that the Congress party is going through a leadership crisis. Earlier, MP CM held a door-to-door campaign in the Jwalapur Assembly constituency in Haridwar, ahead of the upcoming Uttarakhand elections.

"Rahul Gandhi says he's not scared. Who's scaring you? He speaks in Parliament & runs away, he doesn't have courage to listen to reply. His public rallies are source of entertainment. Congress needs no rivals, Rahul Gandhi alone does all that's needed", Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

This comes after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his speeches in Parliament and the subsequent interview to news agency ANI, and stated “I am not afraid of Narendra Modi; his arrogance makes me laugh”.

Further slamming the Congress leader, CM Shivaraj Chouhan said, "He destabilized a proper functioning govt in Punjab. Congress is going through a leadership crisis. They have a G-23 group in Delhi that openly shows disagreement. Even in Uttarakhand, who is Congress' leader?".

BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed confidence in BJP winning more seats than secured in the last elections. He said he will attend the swearing-in ceremony of Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Uttarkhand Elections 2022

Uttarakhand is scheduled to go for elections on February 14 in a single phase. The Uttarakhand Election 2022 results will be declared on March 10, the Election Commission of India informed.

Candidates who have been fielded by the BJP for Uttarakhand polls have been directed to work in close coordination with each booth president and person-in-charge of a page of voters' list (also known as ‘panna pramukh’). The in-charge is the first point of contact for voters in the saffron party's structure of election management.

In the last 2017 Assembly election, BJP had secured a win on 57 seats out of 70 Assembly constituencies in the state.

(Image: PTI)