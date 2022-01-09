The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday announced the Assembly poll dates for five states including Uttarakhand. Following the announcement, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into immediate effect and several cities across Uttarakhand quickly implemented it and removed political hoardings and posters.

After the EC's briefing, the Uttarkashi Municipal Corporation was spotted removing political hoardings that were put up by the parties. According to the rules, the MCC also bars political parties from announcing their policy decisions. Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sushil Chandra has warned that any violation of MCC guidelines will be dealt with strictly.

"Model Code of Conduct (MCC) comes into effect immediately from the annoucement of schedules. Election Commission has made elaborate arrangements for ensuring the effective implementation of the MCC guidelines. Any violation of these guidelines will be strictly dealt with," said CEC Sushil Chandra

In order to ensure fair elections, the MCC also states that hoardings that showcase the achievements of the government will not be put up and instead removed. Additionally, political parties are not allowed to advertise through print, electronic or any other media which shows the achievements of the government.

Uttarakhand Election 2022

The Election Commission of India on Saturday announced the dates for upcoming assembly polls in Uttarakhand and four other states on Saturday. As per the announcement, elections for the 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly will be held in one phase on February 14, 2022. Furthermore, the counting of the votes will take place on March 10, 2022.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has been eyeing to retain power while Congress has been standing as the main opposition. Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party is also set to make a debut and has hopes of emerging victorious. The BJP will be looking to overcome the fact that it has changed 3 CMs in the last year - Trivendra Singh Rawat, Tirath Singh Rawat and now Pushkar Singh Dhami.

With ANI inputs