Uttarakhand Voters' List 2022: Know How To Download & Check For Your Voter ID Details

Image: PTI/Representative
The Election Commission of India (ECI) is likely to announce the dates for the upcoming Assembly elections in the coming days. According to sources, the ECI is likely to decide on poll dates on January 7 and announce them subsequently. The states of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Punjab and Manipur are slated to hold elections in the coming months as confirmed earlier by the ECI.
The voter's list is published ahead of the elections on the official website of the Election Commission of India. The need to go to a booth with ID proof or other important documents to search for your name on the voters' list is no longer necessary, thanks to the convenience of the online method. The process must be finished 10 days before the elections to ensure that no errors occur. Changes are not permitted a little prior to the elections. The voter list for the upcoming Uttarakhand elections is now available and voters can download and check names in Voter List 2022. Here is how to download and check your name in Voters' list 2022.
1. The first method is by clicking on the 'Search by Details' option or
2. Select the ‘Search Your Name in Electoral Roll’ option from among those provided.