Uttarakhand Voters' List 2022: Know How To Download & Check For Your Voter ID Details

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is likely to announce the dates for the upcoming Assembly elections in the coming days. According to sources, the ECI is likely to decide on poll dates on January 7 and announce them subsequently. The states of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Punjab and Manipur are slated to hold elections in the coming months as confirmed earlier by the ECI.

The voter's list is published ahead of the elections on the official website of the Election Commission of India. The need to go to a booth with ID proof or other important documents to search for your name on the voters' list is no longer necessary, thanks to the convenience of the online method. The process must be finished 10 days before the elections to ensure that no errors occur. Changes are not permitted a little prior to the elections. The voter list for the upcoming Uttarakhand elections is now available and voters can download and check names in Voter List 2022. Here is how to download and check your name in Voters' list 2022.

Uttarakhand voter ID list 2022

Step 1: Go to the official website of the National Voters' Service Portal http://electoralsearch.in/.

Step 2: You have two options for searching for your name on the voter list.

1. The first method is by clicking on the 'Search by Details' option or

2. Select the ‘Search Your Name in Electoral Roll’ option from among those provided.

Step 3: Choose from the available search options (as listed above) and fill in the required details.

Step 4: Depending on the information in the database, the results will be displayed on the screen.

How to Download Uttarakhand Voter List

Go to the official website of the Election Commission of India- eci.nic.in.

On the menu bar, you will get the option 'PDF Electoral Roll'.

After clicking on the link, a page containing the link to the electoral roll of all the states will open. Click on the state from where you are registered as a voter.

After clicking on the state in which you reside, you will see a list of districts that belong to the state. Click on the district in which you reside.

After clicking on the name of the district, you will see a list of AC names on the page. Click on the AC name from which you are registered to vote.

Next, you will see a list of polling stations belonging to that AC. Select the option ‘Draft Roll’ next to your polling station.

You should be able to see the voting list and download the voter ID.

Image: PTI, Representative